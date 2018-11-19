What's next for Brock Lesnar?

What lies ahead for the Universal Champion after Survivor Series?

It's hard to put into words. If you've seen one or more of his matches, you know exactly what I'm talking about. Brock Lesnar brings an aura into his matches that no WWE superstar, past or present, can really match. He put on quite a match against Daniel Bryan.

It was a far more competitive match than I thought it would turn out to be. But Lesnar sold every strike and had us at the very edge of our sets on more than one moment. Even after the final bell sounded and Lesnar stood tall, we were convinced that his match against Daniel Bryan was quite a close shave.

But now Daniel Bryan and Survivor Series are in the past for the Beast Incarnate. What lies in his immediate future?

I hereby present a variety of match-ups for The Universal Championship.

#3 Future match against Braun Strowman

Lesnar vs. Strowman is scheduled to happen again, very soon indeed

Braun Strowman and Stephanie McMahon struck a deal on RAW, not long ago. Strowman promised to behave and in return, accepted a title opportunity against Brock Lesnar. The two giants will meet again in a Crown Jewel rematch, presumably at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

From what the rumours indicate, Lesnar will not be working at the TLC pay-per-view. As a result, we will get to see a match of this magnitude only in 2019, at the earliest. I do not think that WWE will put the title on Braun Strowman even at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

I expect Lesnar to carry the title all the way to WrestleMania 35 and thereafter, drop it to whoever his next challenger is. I shall address some likely candidates on the following slide to continue this speculative article...

