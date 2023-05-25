What is Sabu's ethnicity? All you need to know about the ECW legend

Sabu made a name for himself through his work in Japan and then in ECW during the late nineties and mid-2000s. Before Internet revealed it, the pro wrestler was believed to hail from Saudi Arabia. He was even billed as being from Bombay, India, in his early career. So what is Sabu’s real ethnicity?

The real-life Terrance Michael Brunk is a second-generation Lebanese American from a suburb of Detroit. His father is Irish and German, while his mother is Lebanese. He bought the name “Sabu” from Sabu Dastagir, an Indian-American actor who appeared in British and American films during the 1930’s and 40’s.

For those unaware, the pro wrestler’s first appearance for Vince McMahon’s WWE transpired way back in the nineties. He appeared in the then-WWF on three occasions, all of which were dark matches. He would return to the company in 2006 and stay until his final televised WWE match in 2007.

His time in WWE saw him compete against the likes of John Cena, Rey Mysterio and the Big Show. He ran it back with former tag team partner and rival Rob Van Dam in WWE’s version of ECW. He was also responsible for putting Cena through the announcer’s table during an episode of RAW in 2006.

Sabu makes his AEW Dynamite debut by confronting Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was on Dynamite this week to make his Unsanctioned Match official with Adam Cole at Double or Nothing. The Wizard was shocked to witness the arrival of his former opponent and ECW legend to the show.

It was announced that former two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion will be the special enforcer for the match between Jericho and Cole. The fight will take place on Sunday at Double or Nothing. May 27th won’t be the first time the two veteran of the business have crossed paths.

We’ll have to wait till Sunday to find out how things will do down.

