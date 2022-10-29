What if Sami Zayn betrays The Bloodline?

The relationship between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso is threatening to tear The Bloodline apart. Things escalated this week on WWE SmackDown when Jey and Sami got into an argument that resulted in some major questions being asked.

In Roman Reigns' presence, Jey and Sami vented their frustrations at each other. However, things quickly turned sour when the tag team champion lost his cool and declared that he didn't care about his Tribal Chief's words. This led to Reigns telling his cousin off and threatening to make Zayn an actual Uso.

The way everything is unfolding has been nothing short of spectacular to watch. Every single member of The Bloodline has killed it in this storyline. Fans are almost certain that it's only a matter of time before The Right Hand Man walks out of the group. However, what if there is one final twist to the tale?

What if Sami Zayn is the one who walks out of The Bloodline having fractured them beyond belief? He isn't called The Master Strategist for nothing, and could be the one to make a serious dent into Roman Reigns' invincible aura. He could sour his relationship with Jey Uso, gain The Tribal Chief's trust, and then blindside him with the betrayal of a lifetime for the ultimate face turn.

What will Sami Zayn do if he betrays The Bloodline?

Sami Zayn destroying The Bloodline from the inside will be the stuff of legend. Two years of dominance from the group have come from cheating, manipulating and violence. Their breakup will be the ultimate comeuppanace, especially if it comes at the hands of their Honorary Uce.

However, if Zayn is the one plotting The Bloodline's demise, he will do well to remember that once he breaks them, they will be out for his head. He cannot fight them alone and will need backup. Triple H and team have that covered in the form of Kevin Owens, who they have teased joining hands with The Locker Room Leader in the past.

Indeed, a few months ago, it was KO who asked his former best friend to see the light and leave The Bloodline. Should Zayn end up betraying The Bloodline, he will only be happy to help him out. The Prizefighter has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns and company as well, meaning a mega feud is very much in order.

We believe the only outcome would be Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ending The Usos' record-breaking tag team title reign. It would be the ultimate payoff to a gripping storyline and one of the most amazing moments in WWE history.

