A big part of the Bloodline saga involved Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Once the best friends got on the same page, they dethroned the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles.

It was a well-deserved win for two of the hardest working stars in WWE. Since they ended a run of almost two years, their reigns as champions should also be extended.

However, that possibility could be in jeopardy as both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have suffered injuries. Owens was attacked by Judgment Day and was nursing a rib injury. Zayn's elbow looked out odd on the latest edition of RAW. It appeared as if he had a tennis ball hanging from his elbow.

If one or both performers is seriously injured, WWE may have to vacate the titles. If so, the following five teams could take over atop the tag team division.

#5 Imperium has been in the mix on RAW

Imperium won the NXT Tag Team titles at one point.

Gunther has a chance to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. He has put forth dominant showings in many of his matches, beating the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and many others.

Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser have opposed Zayn and Owens recently as Imperium was drafted to RAW. They came up short but could easily take over as the top team in WWE if the champs relinquish their belts.

If WWE wants to increase Imperium's profile on Monday nights, the group carrying two championships could accomplish that.

#4 Alpha Academy is incredibly popular with the WWE Universe

After a recent face turn, Alpha Academy is enjoying renewed life alongside Maxxine Dupri. Chad Gable is again showcasing his multi-faceted skill set while Otis gets the WWE Universe laughing.

Zayn and Owens are faces, so going from one team of faces to another would maintain the heel/face dynamic for feuds.

Gable and Otis would be in the running if both brands had separate titles. That isn't the case, but their newfound popularity would put them in the running to take over if Zayn and Otis have to let go of their championships.

#3 The Street Profits are one of the top teams in WWE

Is this a new version of the Hurt Business?

Along with the Usos and the New Day, the Street Profits were one of the top teams in WWE. Due to the unification of the titles, however, only the Usos had a chance to dominate the division.

It appears that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are finally changing to attacking the Brawling Brutes and The O.C. last week. They aligned with Bobby Lashley and adopted a more serious approach.

The duo donned suits and could be in for a new push. What better way to cement their status with Lashley than capturing the titles if they are vacated? It would instantly make them the top team in the company and put them on the path to joining the Usos and New Day in the history books.

#2 The New Day is one of wrestling's best tag teams

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made a triumphant return to the tag division on RAW with a win over the Viking Raiders. Before the Usos' record-setting run, it could be argued whether the Usos or the New Day were the best teams in WWE history.

While it can still be debated, Jimmy and Jey jumped ahead of Woods and Kingston over the last two years. Kofi and Xavier have also had singles success, but the New Day has been synonymous with WWE tag teams for a decade.

Since the Usos had a huge run with the titles, it would be nice to see Kofi and Xavier get another run at some point. They always bring their best in feuds.

#1 The Judgment Day is growing in power

Could more gold be in the future for Judgment Day?

Damian Priest has the Money in the Bank case. Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion. Finn Balor needs some gold.

If Judgment Day is to be to RAW what the Bloodline was to SmackDown, they would be the perfect choice to take the ball and run with it. They've already been feuding with Zayn and Owens and are the top group on RAW.

Having them win the vacated titles would cement that fact. It would further the group's standing in the company and could continue the tease of a potential split due to tension.

