What is SGW? Know why Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes donated a wrestling ring

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is not just a champion on-screen, but off-screen as well. His immense respect and admiration for the game have motivated him to contribute to the industry in any form possible. An example of this is when he purchased WrestleMania 40 tickets for all the students of 'The Wrestling Club,' which is an after-school program in Brooklyn, New York.

Well, Cody Rhodes has done it again. He has opted to provide Soft Ground Wrestling (SGW) in Uganda, East Africa, with a canvas wrestling ring, so the professional wrestlers working with the promotion do not have to wrestle on dirt anymore.

"I just wanted to send a quick message to my friends at SGW, Soft Ground Wrestling, Uganda. We have all been watching what you guys have been doing lately. I have talked to a few friends about the experiences down there. It's incredibly impressive. It's wonderful to see your love at SGW for pro-wrestling... One thing we can universally bond on is our love for pro-wrestling. With that said, you guys need a proper wrestling ring," Cody Rhodes said.

As per Rhodes' message, the wrestling ring is being made in Uganda, East Africa, and once done, the bill will be sent to him. His primary reason for donating the ring is to honor the wrestling business that has given him everything he has today.

Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024

Ever since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes has been a fighting champion. He successfully defended the title against AJ Styles at Backlash France and against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Following that, The American Nightmare was announced for Clash at the Castle 2024, but no challenger had been announced. It so happens that AJ Styles is not done going after the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Styles took out Rhodes on WWE SmackDown in a sudden attack, leading Cody to finally give The Phenomenal One another shot at his coveted title. The duo will compete in an "I Quit" match with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

