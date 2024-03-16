What is the significance of The Rock’s Hollywood entrance theme that made a comeback on SmackDown? 

The Rock attracted headlines following his hugely entertaining concert segment during the latest episode of SmackDown. The People's Champion took potshots at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during the concert. However, he didn't stop there. The legendary wrestler also targeted The American Nightmare's mother by delivering a disturbing promise.

However, besides this, the entrance of the Most Electrifying Man also attracted attention, as the Hollywood megastar revived the Hollywood entrance theme. The Great One first introduced the theme after his heel turn in 2002.

Since then, the Hollywood theme has become an integral part of his heel persona. The change in the appearance and the theme of The Final Boss has added an interesting element to the Bloodline Saga.

For those unaware, The Rock is also scheduled to be part of WrestleMania 40, where he will align himself with Roman Reigns to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag-team showdown.

If The Bloodline wins the match, Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night 02 will be a Bloodline Rules showdown. However, if the Samoan faction fails to do so, the group will be barred from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal clash.

The Rock seemingly gave himself a new nickname on SmackDown

During his presence in the most recent episode of SmackDown, The Rock kept referring to himself as "The Final Boss."

During the latest edition of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell addressed the new nickname of the Hollywood megastar. Mantell stated that The Great One's new nickname suits his current status in the company.

"Well, he is The Final Boss because he is their boss! He told them last week, 'I am your boss!' [...] So, he's not hiding his position in the company. I believe in that transparency. The more people know about it, I think the better he is. He reaches behind that curtain and pulls [that] out. He exposes it, which I think is good. This was the only part of the show tonight that I enjoyed," said Mantell.

It would be interesting to see Cody Rhodes' response to the latest potshots from The Final Boss.