What is Solo Sikoa's middle name? Heartwarming tribute to former WWE Champion

Solo Sikoa has all the tools for success in WWE, and he is honored to carry on the long lineage of the Anoa'i family.

Since he entered World Wrestling Entertainment, Solo Sikoa has frequently been compared to Umaga, but did you know that Sikoa is named after WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna out of respect for the wrestling icon? Rikishi, who is also Yokozuna's cousin and Sikoa's father, gave him the name Joseph Yokozuna Fatu.

The New York Post interviewed Solo Sikoa and asked him about why he was given his uncle's name and what being a part of the illustrious Anoai Family meant to him. He said

"I think the story behind it was me and all my brothers were named after all my uncles. Then they picked me to Yokozuna.,” Sikoa said. “Yokozuna means champion in Japanese and being named after him, he’s one of the greats in our family, too. And it’s a cool middle name. I’m just so happy and I honour it that I’m named after him." [H/T NY Post]

Yokozuna tragically passed away at the age of 34 in October 2000. The two-time WWE Champion ruled the main event scene in the middle of the 1990s, battling notable opponents like Bret Hart and The Undertaker while establishing himself as the main-event heel of the time. He was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Will Solo Sikoa leave Roman Reigns?

Though the bout has not yet been confirmed, it appears that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso may square off at WWE SummerSlam 2023, according to current rumors.

In the midst of this, fans have begun making predictions regarding Solo Sikoa's future. He will probably abandon Roman at some point. Fans anticipate that The Enforcer of The Bloodline will leave once he realizes that he is merely a pawn in Roman Reigns' game.

Since his debut, Sikoa has been portrayed as a dominating force. He has only lost a handful of matches by pinfall thus far. In Money in the Bank 2023 PLE, his dominance was also evident. Roman Reigns has now become the weak link of his faction, and if he loses to Jey Uso again, Solo might realize that he has nothing to gain by staying with The Tribal Chief in this circumstance.