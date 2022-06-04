Hell in a Cell is one of the most renowned premium live events in WWE. The event showcases competitors inside a 20-foot steel structure, where fans can witness some of the most brutal spots in all of professional wrestling.

Just like every other year, this year's event will be awesome. Top stars will battle under interesting stipulations to entertain the audience. If you're wondering when the event starts in your area, we've got you covered.

What is the start time of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?

The event will take place at Allstate Arena, Rosemont, and will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The kickoff show will start an hour early. The start times for various regions are listed below.

8 p.m. - United States, Eastern

5 p.m. - United States, Pacific

1 a.m., June 5 - United Kingdom

5:30 a.m., June 5 - India

3 a.m., June 5 - Saudi Arabia (AST)

9 a.m., June 5 - Japan

Fans in the United States can watch the premium live event on Peacock while others around the world can watch on the WWE Network.

What's in store at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?

The night will seemingly be headlined by the only Hell in a Cell match on the card - Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The pair will complete the trilogy of their rivalry inside the punishing structure.

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match.

Happy Corbin will face his former accomplice Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match, while The Judgement Day will battle AJ Styles, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor in a Mixed Tag Team match.

The fate of the United States title will be decided when champion Theory will defend his title against Mustafa Ali in a singles bout.

Bobby Lashley will be looking to bring the feud to an end when he battles MVP and Omos in a two-on-one handicap match.

Lastly, Kevin Owens will battle Elias' so-called younger brother Ezekiel in a singles match.

Who will emerge victorious at Hell in a Cell 2022? Only time will tell.

