What is the status of Pat McAfee's WWE future? 

Pat McAfee has had a successful time in WWE, whether as an occasional superstar or commentator. Unfortunately, it looks like he won't be seen as much in the company's programming anymore.

While speaking to the Daily Star, Wade Barrett shared that Pat McAfee's WWE appearances might be limited since he currently has a lot on his plate. However, the former NFL punter is a friend of the company and would still be involved in various roles in the future.

"Pat McAfee is always going to be a friend of WWE. He’s an incredibly talented guy and we’re all fans of his, too, but he has a lot on his plate. I am sure he’ll come in and out from time to time and be involved in various roles but, as far as I’m aware, he’s not going to be sat in the SmackDown hot seat for now at least."

The former football player took a hiatus from the company in September last year to join ESPN's College GameDay. He made his surprising return to this year's Royal Rumble event, where he joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves in the commentary. Aside from the January premium live event, Pat hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based company.

Pat McAfee previously hinted about his future with WWE

A lot has happened in the Stamford-based promotion in the past few months. Among all else, the company is allegedly up for sale. From the looks of it, this may have also caused the SmackDown commentator to think about his future.

In a previous tweet, McAfee shared that he was going to have a baby girl on the way. Due to the addition of a family member, he wondered about his future with the Stamford-based promotion. Adding that although he loved WWE, he questioned if the possible new owners were people he would want to work with.

"Baby girl on the way… what’s that mean for my future with @WWE? I LOVE it but, they’re allegedly gonna be sold, who’s buying them? Do I want to work/make money for those people?" An excerpt from Pat McAfee's tweet read.

Pat McAfee's addition to WWE is definitely one that has caused a lot of entertainment for the fans, whether he is in the ring or commentating. It remains to be seen when the 35-year-old will be seen back into the promotion.

