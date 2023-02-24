Will Pat McAfee ever return to WWE? Reason for his doubtful future

Pat McAfee returned to WWE last month to commentate on the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, it looks like it might take a while before wrestling fans see him again.

A tweet by Pat McAfee suggests that he still has plans to return to WWE someday, but certain situations might change that. He shared that he's welcoming a baby girl and that the potential sale of the company is a major deciding factor, taking into consideration who he will have to work for when the promotion is sold.

"Baby girl on the way… what’s that mean for my future with @WWE? I LOVE it but, they’re allegedly gonna be sold, who’s buying them? Do I want to work/make money for those people?" An excerpt from Pat McAfee's tweet read.

The SmackDown commentator took a hiatus in September to join ESPN's College GameDay. Taking his position on the blue brand was Wade Barrett, who was joined by longtime wrestling commentator Michael Cole. McAfee hasn't returned to the Stamford-based promotion since his appearance at the January premium live event.

Pat McAfee was scheduled in a different role for WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Before the action from the January premium live event began, Corey Graves and Michael Cole were surprisingly joined by McAfee. It was later shared that his return was kept a secret, and he wasn't originally supposed to take on a commentary role.

On the Pat McAfee Show podcast, he revealed that he was originally supposed to return as an entrant for the Men's Rumble match. However, he realized he wouldn't have a proper in-ring shape.

"They said immediately [after I left], Hunter, Stephanie, and Nick, 'Rumble is like the perfect time to comeback,' because that's when people comeback and it's after college football season. I was like, 'perfect.' I need something to keep me in shape. I get fat and I need something to keep working out for. I tried. Everybody saw me, I was getting after it. By week nine....I think I could have [done a couple minutes in the Rumble], but I don't want to disrespect anybody."

McAfee is beloved by many fans both as a commentator and an in-ring superstar. He showcased some talented performances against the likes of Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, and more. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Pat McAfee in WWE, whether that may be as a commentator or a superstar.

