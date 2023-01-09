"What are you talking about!?" - Ric Flair recaps career-altering conversation he had with WWE Hall of Famer

Pro Wrestling icon Ric Flair recently revealed that fellow legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts was the one who told him he was going to win the 1992 Royal Rumble.

The 5th edition of the marquee battle royale saw The Nature Boy outlast 29 other stars as he won the match, which also won him the vacant WWE Championship. While he did not go onto the main event of that year's WrestleMania, it was nonetheless a huge moment in his career.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Flair recapped how he found out he was going to win the Royal Rumble match.

"Believe it or not Jake Roberts told me that day in the gym and I didn’t believe Jake. He said, ‘Congratulations! I heard you’re winning today!’ I said, 'what are you talking about?' It was the last thing I was thinking about." (H/T EWrestling News)

The 16-time World Champion had an eventful 2022 as fans saw him return to the ring for his last-ever match, in which he and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo defeated the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Ric Flair is heading to the Royal Rumble

Ever one to desire the spotlight, it seems as though the 73-year-old is set to be back in World Wrestling Entertainment again very soon.

During a recent appearance on the Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T, Ric Flair said that after reconciling with Triple H, he will be at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"I'm coming to the Royal Rumble. Oh, yeah. Oh, hell yeah. I know [WrestleMania is upon us]. But I mean you're gonna see a lot of me now. I'm back in. Me and Hunter hugged. We made up. I'm back in man. You ain't getting rid of Naitch," he said. [1:01:39 - 1:01:59] (H/T Sportskeeda)

The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to take place in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 28th, with the winner of the Rumble earning a guaranteed title match at WrestleMania.

