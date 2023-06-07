What tattoo does The Rock's daughter Ava have on her collarbone?

The Rock's daughter, Ava (fka Ava Raine), is a fourth-generation star from the Anoa'i family to join WWE. Aside from her wrestling skills and lineage, another similarity she shares with her father is her ink.

The Rock and his daughter both have tattoos, but since the latter is fairly new to the sport, there's still little to know about her. NXT star Ava has two collarbone tattoos, both are phrases, and one is on the left while the other is on the right. The phrase on the left reads, "I've been a miner for a heart of gold," while the one on the right reads, "Mad girl's love song."

Just like Dwayne Johnson, she also has some visible tattoos on her arms and wrist. However, they are not phrases but graphics.

Are Ava's collarbone tattoos related to The Rock?

Ava's real name is Simone Johnson

From the looks of it, the father and daughter duo have a close relationship with each other. However, it may not be enough to warrant a dedication tattoo just yet.

Ava's left tattoo is a lyric from Neil Young's song Heart of Gold. From the looks of it, she is a fan of artists from the older generation. In the past, she has also mentioned being a fan of AC/DC and Bon Jovi.

The NXT star's right tattoo is the title of Sylvia Plath's poem that was published in August 1953, Mad Girl's Love Story. The poem talks about heartbreak, delusion, and love. The poetry also tackles how the speaker begins to imagine if her feelings and memories of love were real or fictional.

Interestingly, even if The Rock has more notable tattoos, it appears he has fewer compared to his daughter. Dwayne Johnson has two very noticeable tattoos, his iconic half sleeve that contained the iconic Brahma Bull. The other is on his chest, which is a Polynesian tribal artwork to represent his ancestors. Ava, on the other hand, has much more. In a past tweet, she revealed that she actually has seven. However, it's less noticeable to her as they're not big pieces.

Did The Rock always have a close relationship with his daughter Ava?

As mentioned above, both WWE stars bond over their love for wrestling. As it turns out, The Rock also used the sport as a way to reconnect with his daughter.

While in an interview with The Pivot, The Rock revealed that he had been incredibly busy in the past and barely had time to bond with his daughter. However, her pursuing pro-wrestling saved their relationship.

Ava definitely has some expectations to meet in the wrestling business, but it looks like she's doing just fine. She is continuously improving and determined that she could make it on her own.

