How did Dwayne Johnson react to his daughter's debut during WrestleMania 39 weekend? Reaction you didn't see

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Ava Raine was in action on this year's WrestleMania weekend at NXT Stand & Deliver. The 21-year-old lost her in-ring debut at the event's kick-off show, yet her father is nothing but proud of her performance.

Raine teamed up with fellow Schism members Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler for a mixed eight-man tag team match. They battled against Tyler Bate, who partnered with Chase U's Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail. Despite Ava and Schism's best efforts, her team came up short against the former NXT UK star and Chase U.

Despite her loss, The Rock couldn't be happier with his daughter. In a video posted on social media, Dwayne Johnson sent an encouraging message to WWE and those who participated in WrestleMania 39.

The Rock then congratulated everybody in NXT for a great event, putting a special mention to Ava, real name Simone Johnson, who made her debut. Dwayne Johnson congratulated his daughter and to "keep up the great work."

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Ava Raine wasn't the only superstar to get a special mention from The Rock

One of the biggest reports of the early part of the year was The Rock's return to face-off with Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rumors have since been squashed after Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble and began a feud with The Tribal Chief. Still, that doesn't mean The People's Champion has closed the doors on a possible feud in the future.

In the same video, The Rock stated that he was most excited about the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. He later stated that their family was incredibly proud of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa for their efforts. The Hollywood actor then hinted that they might see each other in the future.

"I gotta tell you, I'm so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion. And to my family, the entire Bloodline – Jey, Jimmy, Solo – we're so proud of you guys. Kick a*s, electrify SoFi Stadium. Do what you do, it is in our blood. And who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road, I'll see you in person. Maybe. I'll just leave it at that,"

It remains to be seen if Dwayne Johnson will share the ring with his daughter Ava Raine in the future, or maybe even with The Bloodline. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for The Brahma Bull in WWE.

