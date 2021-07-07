What is Terry Funk's net worth?

Terry Funk is one of the true legends of professional wrestling. Over his lengthy career, Funk has given new meaning to the word hardcore, wrestling the toughest matches with almost no care for his own body.

The superstar is a WWE Hall of Famer and over the years has wrestled all over the world. Remembered by modern fans for wrestling with Mick Foley and returning from retirement over and over again, the wrestler is beloved by most who know him.

When a wrestler wrestles for as long as Terry Funk has, they tend to accumulate wealth thanks to their long career. Terry Funk is no exception. According to multiple sources, after 50 years in the wrestling business, Terry Funk has a net worth of $1 million as of 2021.

Other than wrestling since almost 1965, he has also acted in several films and television series. He played the recurring role of Sergeant Nuzo in Tequila and Bonetti. As a result, his accumulated wealth comes as no surprise.

Terry Funk health update

According to recent reports, in his old age, Terry Funk is reportedly living in an assisted living facility and is suffering from dementia. After rumors about his deteriorating health emerged, Terry Funk's official Twitter account provided an update as to his current condition.

"Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!"

Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words!



FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/xTN38dLR7n — Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) July 6, 2021

Given his rough and long career in wrestling, Funk is still in incredible health. Other wrestling legends such as Mick Foley, Tommy Dreamer and JBL also posted about Terry Funk after recent reports about his health.

Everyone needs to relax

I just got off phone w/ Terry Funk

He is NOT in bad health

He loves everyone talking about him

Direct quote from Funker

I'm currently sitting in an assisted living place w/my thumb up my ass Whistling Dixie but I don't remember the words#Forever #ECW pic.twitter.com/5xlAYu5REh — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 6, 2021

People posting pics of the Texas Legend Terry Funk-idolized him and then got to tag with him and rode the roads with him-love me some Terry Funk! Wish him the best health and happiness! pic.twitter.com/wWUSyquA47 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 6, 2021

Terry Funk is the greatest wrestler I have ever seen. No one made it easier to believe than The Funker. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 6, 2021

Even WWE posted a tweet wishing Terry Funk and his family the best, saying very few people had as much fight in them as Funk did.

Edited by Prem Deshpande