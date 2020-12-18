What is the "The List of Jericho" in WWE?

There's nobody in all of pro wrestling that's known for reinvention the way Chris Jericho is. With his numerous personas over the years, "The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla" has remained relevant in a continuously evolving world of pro wrestling. While his gifted comedic chops are currently on full display on AEW Dynamite, some of his career's greatest moments occurred during his long tenure in WWE.

In particular, his "The List of Jericho" act in 2016 alongside Kevin Owens, who held the WWE Universal Championship at the time. Many fans loved this segment, so they cheered Jericho, even though he was a heel.

Chris Jericho in WWE

What was "The List of Jericho", and how did it begin?

Donning costly scarves and carrying a piece of paper and pen wherever he went, Jericho took down the names of everyone who bothered him or Owens. The first victim who made it on "The List of Jericho" was Mick Foley on the September 19, 2016 episode of WWE RAW. Soon enough, quite a few Superstars and random people backstage also faced the wrath of Jericho.

One of the most legendry segments involving "The List of Jericho" happened during the build-up to WWE Survivor Series 2016 when the SmackDown brand came over to WWE RAW for a stand-off.

James Ellsworth, the blue brand's cheerleader, was standing at ringside when he was picked on by Jericho for being a lost child and looking weird. The Superstars in the ring tried hard to not laugh when Ellsworth's name went on the list.

Advertisement

The friendship and "The List of Jericho" met their ends on a fateful episode of WWE RAW

Everything in pro wrestling has a shelf life, so Chris Jericho and the WWE creative were smart enough to move on from "The List of Jericho" gimmick before it overstayed its welcome.

"The Festival of Friendship" segment on the February 13, 2017 episode of WWE RAW featured the dissolution of the friendship between Owens and Jericho. The former turned on his legendary peer in a moment that was equally funny and heartbreaking.

Though Jericho continued to carry his signature pen and paper whenever he made an appearance, "The List of Jericho" reached its end on the night when the two friends turned into bitter enemies.