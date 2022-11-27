What does The OC stand for in WWE?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reformed The OC with AJ Styles on the October 10, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. The Good Brothers helped The Phenomenal One even the odds against Finn Balor’s Judgment Day.

For those not in the know, the OC refers to The Original Club, a name adopted by WWE as a dig of sorts towards New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Bullet Club. Both Balor and Styles were once associated with the B.C., having acted as its leaders during their separate stints with NJPW.

The group was originally formed in WWE as The Club when Gallows and Anderson tried to help Styles claim the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns. The trio disbanded for some time before getting back together for their feud with John Cena, Big Cass, and Enzo Amore.

The Club split following the 2017 WWE Draft. However, they had a one-off reunion on the April 24, 2018, episode of SmackDown. The trio took on Rusev, Aiden English, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a losing effort that night on the blue brand.

The summer of 2019 brought changes for The Club as it was renamed The OC, with all three members once again becoming heels. Styles, Gallows, and Anderson occasionally referred to themselves as the "official, original, and only club that matters."

The group officially disbanded in the wake of The Good Brothers’ unceremonious exit from WWE due to the COVID-19 budget cuts.

The OC and The Judgment Day brawl at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

AJ Styles and Finn Balor squared off against each other at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The match wasn’t without outside interference as Damian Priest and Dominik tried to thwart Styles’ attempts to defeat his archrival.

The Judgment Day finally got a taste of their own medicine, as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson arrived to level the odds. Gallows took on Priest while Anderson dragged Dominik as the two dispersed off into the 15,000-strong crowd inside the TD Garden.

Styles would eventually pick up the win against Balor after a great match, downing his opponent with a Phenomenal Forearm and putting an end to a lengthy premium live event losing streak in the process. Styles and Finn Balor are now tied one apiece in their singles competition.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is currently streaming on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere.

