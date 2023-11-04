What if The Rock makes WWE Crown Jewel debut? 4 things he could do at the event

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is set to air later today. The big event will be held live from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will be the Stamford-based company's second big event in Saudi Arabia this year and one of the final three premium live events announced alongside Survivor Series and Deadline.

Major stars are set to be part of the match card. The main event will see Roman Reigns go one-on-one with LA Knight. Additionally, the likes of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, John Cena, and Bianca Belair are set to compete.

There is a chance that the show could feature major surprises. Considering the large crowd size and the spectacle that the Crown Jewel is, the company may want to go all out. This could even mean a probable appearance from The Rock.

The People's Champion is not back to acting yet, courtesy of the strike, so an appearance is not out of the question. This article will look at what The Great One could potentially do if he were to make a surprise appearance tonight.

Below are four things The Rock could do at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#4. The Rock could confront Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in the world of professional wrestling today. Not only is he the Needle Mover, but Roman is also the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has held the Universal Championship in particular for over three years now.

The Tribal Chief has a big night at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. He will defend his coveted gold against the fastest-rising superstar in SmackDown history, LA Knight. While fans are excited to see Knight in the spot, few expect him to win.

Provided The Tribal Chief stands tall, his celebration could be interrupted by the return of The Rock. He could confront his cousin, and the pair could tease the massive dream match that so many fans want to see.

#3. The Rock could be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller is one of the cockiest and most obnoxious superstars in WWE today. Be it the stars of tomorrow, the top wrestlers in the industry today, or legends and WWE Hall of Famers, Waller manages to annoy everybody he encounters.

Waller has his very own talk show called 'The Grayson Waller Effect.' He has held the show on NXT, SmackDown, and at big premium live events in the past. There is speculation that the Australian star may do so again at Crown Jewel.

The cocky star has had some of the all-time greats on his show, but the biggest get would potentially be The Rock. Given The People's Champion's issues with Waller's partner, Austin Theory, a segment between the two could be quite entertaining.

#2. He could help LA Knight win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Expand Tweet

As noted, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. While the Megastar has been on a roll lately, not many believe that Knight will manage to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Naturally, this is because of The Bloodline. Reigns rarely wins big-time matches on his own. He usually needs the likes of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and even Paul Heyman to aid him. By doing so, he keeps his power and remains The Tribal Chief.

The Rock may not want to return to WWE to win gold but instead to knock Reigns off his perch. The perfect way to do that is not to challenge him for his title, but instead to cost him the belt and allow the LA Knight era to begin.

#1. The Rock could help John Cena if Jimmy Uso interferes in his match

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is not the only member of The Rock's family set to compete at WWE Crown Jewel. Solo Sikoa is scheduled to go one-on-one with The Rock's former rival and current friend, John Cena.

This feud has gotten personal in a hurry, with Paul Heyman promising that Solo will ruin John's vocal chords. Not only does The Cenation Leader have to be concerned about Solo, but Jimmy Uso may also show up and interfere.

Jimmy interfering in the bout could be trouble for John, but The Rock could make his WWE return and even the odds. The last time The Brahma Bull appeared on television, he did so as a friend of John's. The two working together to fight The Bloodline makes total sense.

Do you think The Rock will make his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below!

