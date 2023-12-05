What is The Rock's rank in the Top 10 richest actors of 2023? All you need to know about the WWE legend's Hollywood accolades

The Rock's impact on professional wrestling and WWE has been massive. While several noteworthy superstars have graced the Stamford-based promotion's ring, none have managed to make the impact Rock has. The 51-year-old further made wrestling fans proud when he took his talents to Hollywood.

Given how talented The Rock was at cutting promos, it isn't a surprise to see him succeed in the film industry. As per a recent report, the former WWE Champion seems to be doing well for himself financially. On the list of the top 10 richest actors in the world, Rock is currently in the 3rd position.

His total net worth is estimated to be $800 million, and that places him ahead of names like George Clooney, Tom Cruise, and Shah Rukh Khan. Jerry Seinfeld and Tyler Perry are the only two men ahead of Rock. Perry is the only actor on this list whose net worth is estimated at $1 billion.

It is good to see The Rock make a place for himself on a chart so prestigious. Given the movies he has been doing and the love he has received, it won't be surprising to see him top such lists for years to come. It will be interesting to follow his career in Hollywood.

WWE legend omitted The Rock from his Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling

Over the years, wrestling has witnessed many superstars who are worthy of being called GOATs. One star who often tops the list is The Rock. In a short period, he was able to captivate audiences, and even today, when he makes an appearance in WWE, Rock creates records.

This, mixed with some of his stats inside the ring, should be enough for him to be placed on wrestling's Mt. Rushmore for many. However, it's certainly not enough for Ric Flair. The WWE legend recently omitted Rock from his Mt. Rushmore. When asked which four wrestlers would be there, Flair said:

"In a contemporary world, it's Undertaker, (Hulk) Hogan, (Steve) Austin, and Shawn Michaels 'cause Shawn is the greatest of all time," Flair said. [0:09 - 0:17]

While Flair was not asked about why he omitted The Rock in this interview, he explained his reasoning in a prior discussion. The Nature Boy said:

"He would be, except he didn't stay long enough," Flair said. "I think part of the Mt. Rushmore is longevity. It's hard to be really good, and The Rock was great. But he took off. He's on my Mt. Rushmore for interview skills and everything else, and I remain very close to him."

While some would agree and some would differ with Ric Flair, Rock is definitely on the Mt. Rushmore lists of many other fans and superstars. It will be interesting to see if he plays a part at WrestleMania 40.