What did The Rock do for Seth Rollins' daughter despite having issues with him? Exploring his gesture

Heading into WrestleMania 40, one of the biggest storylines involves both The Rock and Seth Rollins. Intending to end the reign of The Bloodline, Rollins has teamed up with Cody Rhodes for The Show of Shows. Now, while The Visionary and Roman Reigns have faced each other in the past, the latter's beef seems to have more to do with The Brahma Bull. He is not with The Final Boss, but he is flexing his power as a member of the Board of Directors at TKO.

It's clear that the two have issues that, on the surface, look unresolvable. That being said, Dwayne Johnson is a professional at the end of the day. He knows how to distinguish himself from the character of The Rock that he portrays in the ring. This can be seen in his interactions with Seth Rollins' daughter, Roux, whom he met recently.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Rollins' wife and fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch revealed that their three-year-old daughter met The Rock. Now, in the interest of storytelling and keeping things realistic, one would assume it was a cold interaction.

However, The Man revealed that The People's Champ performed the sweetest gesture, singing his world-renowned song from the movie Moana, "You're Welcome," for Roux.

Say what you will about The Final Boss and his role in WWE right now, but there can be no denying that he is a gem of a human being. He has always been a man of the people, and this interaction with Roux proves it.

That said, come Night One of WrestleMania 40, he will have to put his game face on and take out both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the name of The Bloodline.

The Rock and Seth Rollins used to be on very good terms

They may be at each other's throats in a few days, but there was a time when The Rock and Seth Rollins were on good terms. Despite what the WWE Universe may see on screen, both men have had some very cordial interactions in the past. Most notably, the two seemed rather friendly in August 2022 when they hopped on an Instagram live with Becky Lynch.

The Man was chatting with Brian Gewirtz, the current Senior Vice President at Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. Lynch and Rollins were both heading home after grabbing some ice cream when Johnson joined the stream.

It was here that they had a decent little exchange, as Rollins and Lynch revealed they had picked up some Salt & Straw ice cream, which is a brand partially owned by Johnson.

That being said, this was over two years ago, and a lot has changed since then. Now, both men will be less bothered about ice cream and more focused on taking each other out on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

