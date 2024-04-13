What did The Undertaker say to Damian Priest's father backstage at WrestleMania 40?

Damian Priest was congratulated by many familiar faces backstage after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, including The Undertaker. The Deadman bumped into the Archer of Infamy and his family just moments after he cashed in his Money in The Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre.

The Undertaker knows all about making history at 'Mania as he went 20 years unbeaten at The Show of Shows. The WWE Hall of Famer left Priest awestruck and also had a message for his father about the new world champion.

WWE released a vlog of Priest's 'Mania exploits on their YouTube channel. It shows 'Taker's interaction with the Puerto Rican Superstar's family and he tells his father:

"You've got a good boy here," quipped The Undertaker after exchanging pleasantries.

Damian Priest humbly ensured that the cameras caught his family's encounter with the seven-time world champion. He's looking to follow in 'Taker's footsteps and create history now he's been put in one of the most important roles in the company.

The Undertaker is the 41-year-old's childhood idol and he recalled meeting The Deadman at an autograph signing. The new World Heavyweight Champion said in 2021:

"So I met him at an autograph signing. I was a teenager and he was my idol. I remember there was a line and I was doing Undertaker impressions and I had people around me and it was cool. Then when I got up to him, I was so starstruck. I couldn't even speak. And he started laughing, I'll never forget that." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Damian Priest's WrestleMania victim Drew McIntyre has an Undertaker-esque nickname for the world champion

Damian Priest has been handed several nicknames as of late that relate to his hero. His Judgement Day stablemate Rhea Ripley gave him a non-PG nickname that had fans in hysterics.

Drew McIntyre joined in on the tomfoolery on this week's WWE RAW, albeit not quite as in jest as the WWE Women's World Champion. Priest beat him at WrestleMania 40, meaning the Scot spent just five minutes with his new title.

The Scottish Psychopath explained how Priest ruined his 'Mania dream and that he was coming for him. He amusingly nicknamed the Archer of Infamy:

"Bondage Undertaker."

Damian Priest now has a target on his back after cashing in at WrestleMania and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. His first defense will be against Jey Uso at some stage although the date for this match is yet to be announced.

