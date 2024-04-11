What did The Undertaker have to say about Roman Reigns before disrupting his WrestleMania 40 match?

Roman Reigns' 1316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ended at WrestleMania 40 thanks partly to The Undertaker. The Deadman interrupted Night Two's main event between The Tribal Chief and Cody Rhodes by hitting The Rock with a chokeslam.

The Undertaker's interference prevented The Final Boss from getting his hands on Rhodes again. The American Nightmare capitalized on Reigns' poor judgment when he decided to strike former Shield brother Seth Rollins with a chair.

Cody Rhodes dethroned The Head of the Table in a moment that will go down as one of the greatest in WWE history. Taker was nowhere to be seen while stars such as John Cena, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton celebrated with the new Universal Champion.

However, Reigns may be shocked that The Phenom sided with Rhodes given the high praise he gave the Samoan just days before. The WWE legend was conversing with The Big Dog and Paul Heyman ahead of the latter's Hall of Fame induction.

Heyman acknowledged his Hall of Fame induction:

"It's a very elite company."

Roman Reigns humbly suggested that he didn't belong as part of the group, given that he wasn't a Hall of Famer:

"I'm the only one out of place here."

However, The Undertaker stopped him in his tracks and insisted he belonged:

"No, no, no." [0:42-0:49]

Roman Reigns' legendary title reign has earned him plaudits, and many feel he will get his Hall of Fame induction when the time comes. He'll be going on a hiatus after losing the gold, but he has teased fans that his road to redemption has begun.

The Undertaker put Roman Reigns over in the former Universal Champion's documentary

The Undertaker knows better than anyone how to connect with fans. He spent 30 years enthralling crowds as the mysterious Deadman while changing it up with different gimmicks such as Biker Taker.

The 59-year-old waxed lyrical about Roman Reigns and his connection with fans. He said in an A&E documentary covering Reigns' career:

"Everything is methodical, everything has purpose and that comes with knowing what your character is. You're trying to capture people's imagination, that's what you do, they have to believe in you. And people believe in Roman, whether they like him, whether they don't like him, they believe in him." [7:28 onwards]

Roman Reigns struggled during the early stages of his singles career when he was made WWE's new poster boy. His character didn't click with fans, and some of his promo work was corny.

However, Reigns adapted and fleshed out a new character after returning from a long lay-off during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tribal Chief is one of the most iconic characters in history and has amazed fans since its introduction.

