What are The Usos' real names? Hint: NOT Jimmy and Jey!

Since making their WWE debut, The Usos have been on a remarkable journey. From dominating different brands to becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey Uso are arguably the greatest duo ever.

While WWE fans know The Usos as Jimmy and Jey, many also wonder if that's their real name. The answer is no. Members of the famous Anoaʻi family, Jimmy, and Jey, are sons of legendary wrestler Rikishi. While Jey's real name is Joshua Samuel Fatu, Jimmy's is Jonathan Solofa Fatu.

Besides being Rikishi's sons, The Usos are also cousins to The Rock and Roman Reigns. Jimmy and Jey have also been involved in a storyline with the latter for the last few years.

Reigns, Jimmy, Jey, and Paul Heyman formed The Bloodline, and Solo Sikoa later joined them. Since coming together, the faction has displayed strength and courage. They also went on to win multiple titles and became one of the most successful factions of all time. However, recently, there has been a big divide in The Bloodline.

The Usos went against Roman Reigns

Since the last few weeks, there has been tension within The Bloodline. With Jimmy Uso out of the faction, WWE fans waited for Jey's stance. While there was a lot of persuasion by Paul Heyman last week, Jey Uso did not decide until this week.

On the June 16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Jey Uso finally revealed whose side he was on. While initially, it seemed that Jey would choose Reigns' side, the 37-year-old turned the tide as he super-kicked The Tribal Chief.

This incident has caused a major rift between Jimmy & Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa. Since the incident occurred, Reings is yet to speak. However, one thing is guaranteed: entertainment for the fans as this story continues to develop.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa might face The Usos at Money in the Bank

This year's Money in the Bank has some epic matches in store for the WWE Universe. However, the promotion is yet to announce a main event. With Roman Reigns confirmed to appear at Money in the Bank, it won't be shocking to see The Tribal Chief headline the show.

As per reports, Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa and face The Usos in the main event of Money in the Bank. While this isn't a concrete development yet, it makes sense.

After whatever happened on SmackDown this week, Reigns will only look to seek revenge from Jimmy and Jey. And what better way could he find than to take them on in the main event at Money in the Bank?

