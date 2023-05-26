What if The Usos show up at Night of Champions to cost Roman Reigns the titles?

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is just a few hours away, where Roman Reigns will officially complete 1000 days as the Universal Champion. The event could also mark a big twist involving The Usos.

After the twins were unable to defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on multiple occasions, Roman Reigns decided to team up with Solo Sikoa to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The match will certainly involve drama considering the cracks among The Bloodline members.

While there is no confirmation on The Usos' appearance at WWE Night of Champions 2023, they might try to help their family win the titles at the event. However, The Head of the Table made it clear last week that he doesn't want the twins' help unless he asks for it.

If the former Tag Team Champions decide to interfere and end up costing their stablemates the titles, fans could finally see the much-awaited storyline of The Bloodline getting disbanded. There is a strong possibility that after the match, Reigns will try to insult The Usos, leading to the twins betraying their Tribal Chief.

Wrestling Unseen @wrestlingunseen SmackDown #WWENOC In my personal opinion, I believe that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will somehow retain the undisputed tag team titles at Night of Champions. Either The Usos or Solo Sikoa will turn on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions SmackDown #WWENOC In my personal opinion, I believe that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will somehow retain the undisputed tag team titles at Night of Champions. Either The Usos or Solo Sikoa will turn on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions https://t.co/ZEt8qvscbT

There is a strong possibility that Solo Sikoa will side with Jey and Jimmy, leading to Roman Reigns losing all of his stablemates. The family could finally end up against each other, potentially concluding with Solo Sikoa challenging The Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Univeral Championship. While nothing is confirmed, the drama will thrill the fans if it materializes.

What if The Usos successfully ensure Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's victory at WWE Night of Champions 2023?

There are high chances of this scenario happening as well. The Usos have been a key factor in ensuring that their cousin stays the Undisputed World Champion and could realistically succeed in their quest to prove their worth at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐖 @WEST0NR0AD



#SmackDown The Usos costing Roman & Solo the match is the only thing I want to see at Night of Champions The Usos costing Roman & Solo the match is the only thing I want to see at Night of Champions#SmackDown https://t.co/Frjrdp1dXl

If The duo successfully aids their cousins, they will certainly get the respect they deserve as The Bloodline members, and fans could see the faction stronger than ever. The stable could then feud with other babyfaces and potentially win more championships in the future. In such a scenario, Roman Reigns could very well stay champion up to WrestleMania 40.

What do you think will happen at WWE Night of Champions 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes