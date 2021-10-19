WWE returns to Saudi Arabia this week with Crown Jewel. The pay-per-view will take place at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh on Thursday, October 21. It will be the third-ever Crown Jewel event in WWE history.

The event will feature Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, Edge vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, and Becky Lynch defending her SmackDown Women's Title against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

So what time does WWE Crown Jewel 2021 start?

The event will begin at 12 pm EST in the USA, 5 pm in the United Kingdom, and 9:30 pm in India. The show will air on Peacock in the USA and WWE Network around the world.

Here is a rundown of the announced Crown Jewel 2021 card:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop in the finals of the Queen's Crown Tournament

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament

Randy Orton & Riddle (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championship

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

WWE has stacked the pay-per-view. It could become one of the best events produced in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The build-up has done very well, and all eyes will now be on Riyadh to see the action unfold.

When did the first WWE Crown Jewel event take place?

WWE's first Crown Jewel pay-per-view took place in 2018 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

The event saw Shawn Michaels come out of retirement for one night. He teamed up with Triple H to take on the Brothers of Destruction, Kane & The Undertaker. The event also saw the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament take place, with Shane McMahon lifting the trophy.

