WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 will take place this Saturday live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The show is scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania weekend. WrestleMania 38 is set to take place in Arlington, Texas, at the AT&T Stadium on April 2 & 3.

Stand & Deliver will be NXT 2.0's first major standalone event since NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on April 7 and 8, 2021. The brand has recently undergone a revamp with the focus now shifting to developing the WWE Superstars of tomorrow.

The card is currently set with seven matches currently scheduled. They are as follows:

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Women's Championship

Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) w/ Malcolm Bivens vs. MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee)

Carmelo Hayes (c) w/ Trick Williams) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes in a Five-Way Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo

LA Knight vs. Gunther

A pre-show match is also currently set that will see Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) defend the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel González and Dakota Kai.

So what time does WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 start?

Stand & Deliver 2022 will start at 1pm ET/12pm CT on Saturday, April 2, and will air on Peacock in the United States, and on WWE Network for the rest of the world.

What happened at NXT Stand & Deliver last year?

In 2021, Stand & Deliver was a TakeOver event and followed the same path as WrestleMania by being a two-night event.

The showcase took place from the WWE Performance Center, with a small fraction of fans attending. Night 1 was headlined by Raquel González, defeating Io Shirai to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Night 2 was headlined by Killer Kross, defeating Finn Bálor to become the new NXT Champion, plus Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole ending their bitter feud in an Unsanctioned Match, in which O'Reilly picked up the win.

