What time does WWE RAW start tonight? US, UK, India & more

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will see the fallout of Wrestlepalooza 2025. It is expected to be a blockbuster show as the company has advertised several major things for tonight. The September 22 episode of RAW will emanate from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Stars like CM Punk, AJ Lee, and Stephanie Vaquer are currently advertised.

However, tonight's Monday Night RAW will kick off earlier than the usual time due to direct competition with Monday Night Football. The show will start at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. While WWE and Netflix have not issued an official statement confirming the exact rationale, multiple reports from wrestling insiders and media outlets point to this as a strategic move.

WWE RAW timings in different countries

Tonight's episode of RAW will stream an hour early in all the countries around the world. However, the start time will vary internationally due to geographical regions and differences in time zones. Here's a breakdown of the local start time of WWE RAW in different countries:

USA: 7 PM ET/ 6 PM CT (Monday)

Canada: 7 PM ET (Monday)

United Kingdom: 12 AM BST (Tuesday)

India: 4:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Australia: 9:00 AM AEST (Tuesday)

Japan: 8:00 AM JST (Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM AST (Tuesday)

Where to watch Monday Night RAW?

Monday Night RAW has been WWE's flagship show for decades, featuring non-stop action and drama. Although the start time tonight may vary, it will not affect the streaming platform. WWE RAW will stream live on Netflix across the world, and fans can watch the action there.

You can access the show with a standard Netflix subscription. The company signed a billion-dollar deal with the global streaming giant last year, due to which all the weekly shows of Monday Night RAW will stream on Netflix for the coming years.

What to expect from tonight's WWE RAW?

The upcoming episode of RAW promises to be a great show as WWE has several things in store for tonight. CM Punk and AJ Lee are expected to address their future after their big win over Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch this past weekend at Wrestlepalooza.

Besides, newly crowned Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will shed light on her monumental victory over IYO SKY tonight on WWE RAW. Fans can expect a new challenger to step up and challenge The Dark Angel. Rumors have been swirling that it could be Rhea Ripley.

The Vision will also address their future after their big win over The Usos at Wrestlepalooza. However, Seth Rollins may not be in a good mood after his embarrassing defeat in the Mixed Tag Team Match this Saturday. Moreover, the direction of the Men's and Women's Intercontinental Championship is also expected to become clear.

