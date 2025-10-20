What time does WWE RAW start tonight? US, UK, India & more (October 20, 2025)

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is expected to be a blockbuster show, featuring several major things. Superstars like Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer and Bron Breakker will be in the house tonight. Over the past few weeks, Monday Night RAW has been airing at a different time slot due to several reasons.

Ad

The shift in timings may have left a lot of fans wondering about tonight's episode of the show. The October 20 edition of RAW will start at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. The show will stream on its usual time slot, going ahead. However, the timing will vary in other parts of the world based on their different geographical regions.

WWE RAW timings in different countries

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The excitement among fans is at a fever pitch due to the ongoing feuds and storylines on the brand. Here is a breakdown of the local start times of WWE RAW in different regions:

Ad

Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

USA: 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT (Monday)

Canada: 8 PM ET (Monday)

United Kingdom: 01 AM BST (Tuesday)

India & Sri Lanka: 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Australia: 10:00 AM AEST (Tuesday)

Japan: 9:00 AM JST (Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM AST (Tuesday)

Ad

How to watch WWE RAW?

Monday Night RAW has become a must-watch show for the fans, especially after the recent developments of last week. Fans wishing to get an immersive experience of the show live can head to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento with a valid ticket.

For others, you can catch all the action live on Netflix as the show will stream there, depending on the timings of your region. Netflix has been the official home of WWE RAW since the beginning of 2025 as part of the company's multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

Ad

What is advertised for tonight's WWE RAW?

Several major segments and matches have been advertised for the October 20 edition of Monday Night RAW. Three championships will be defended tonight in Sacramento and Seth Rollins' future will also become clear amid all the rumors and speculation.

Becky Lynch will put the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line tonight against Maxxine Dupri. It remains to be seen whether Dupri can pull off a huge upset or if she crumbles under Lynch. Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship as he battles Rusev in a rematch for the title.

Ad

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will provide an official update on Seth Rollins amid recent reports of his injury. Besides, WWE has been advertising Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman for a segment. They are expected to address their shocking actions that took place last week.

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor will also defend their World Tag Team Championship against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee tonight. Apart from these, several major names like CM Punk, IYO SKY, Jey Uso and Penta are also advertised for WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More