5 Fallouts from Seth Rollins’ injury on WWE RAW tonight

The wrestling world has been blazing hot this past week as several major developments have taken place around Seth Rollins. Just a few hours after he suffered a shocking betrayal at the hands of his faction on RAW, the rumors of his injury got stronger. Several reports stated that The Visionary is dealing with a legitimate injury, which may sideline him for a long period.WWE hasn't released any official statement yet and the atmosphere is currently thick with tension. Rollins is part of a multi-faceted storyline on Monday Night RAW lately. His injury has cast a shadow of uncertainty over several other storylines, which may have a domino effect. Besides, The Architect holds the World Heavyweight ChampionshipHere are five fallouts from Seth Rollins' injury on tonight's WWE RAW:#5. World Heavyweight Championship in limboSeth Rollins' injury has surely made fans wonder what the future of the World Heavyweight Championship will be. If the reports are to be believed, The Visionary will be out of action for several months to recover from his injury. In that case, he may have no other option but to relinquish his coveted title.Rollins could show up on RAW tonight to address his situation, shedding light on his injury. With a heavy heart, he might vacate the World Heavyweight Championship. The former Shield member might vow to come after his title once he recovers from his injury and walk away into the shadows.#4. Bron Breakker's revelation behind the betrayalOne of the biggest questions that has been tingling in fans' minds after last week's RAW is &quot;Why did Bron Breakker turn on Seth Rollins?&quot; Tonight's episode of RAW could finally provide an answer to that. The former Intercontinental Champion could finally break his silence following a shocking turn of events last week on RAW.WWE has been advertising Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman's segment for tonight's episode of RAW. Breakker could reveal his true intentions behind betraying Rollins, shedding light on his actions. Moreover, he could state what the future holds for The Vision now that the faction's leader has been ousted.#3. Scrapping of major Survivor Series 2025 plansSeth Rollins' injury has stirred up the plans for this year's Survivor Series in a major way. Prior to this tragedy, there were reports that WWE had plans to feature The Vision in the Men's WarGames Match this year. There were also talks of the faction getting a new member, Austin Theory, ahead of the upcoming spectacle.However, Rollins' injury poured cold water into those plans and the company might have to pivot. On tonight's episode of RAW, fans might see Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's storyline taking a new direction for Survivor Series. WWE might subtly reveal that their reported WarGames plans have now been revoked.#2. Replacement of Seth Rollins in The VisionSeth Rollins was truly the architect of The Vision and he wanted to lead his faction to the future. Now that he has been ousted from his own stable, there is a conspicuous void in the group. Paul Heyman could take the center stage tonight on RAW and tease bringing in a suitable replacement for Rollins in The Vision.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed may get a new member in their faction very soon. WWE might build a revamped version of The Vision with Breakker being the new leader. Tonight's episode of RAW could work as the foundation as Heyman and Co. could sow the seeds of a new member's arrival in their group.#1. Twist in CM Punk's story for Saturday Night's Main EventSeth Rollins' injury might affect several storylines and CM Punk could be one of the victims. The Best in the World was supposed to battle Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship as he became the Number One Contender. Well, that may not happen now and Punk's storyline could take a subtle twist.The Second City Saint may now compete against Bron Breakker for a vacated World Heavyweight Championship. After turning on Seth Rollins, the 27-year-old was seen fleeing with the coveted title as if he wanted gold. With Rollins potentially vacating the title, Breakker and Punk may compete for it at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.