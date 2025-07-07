What time does WWE RAW start this week? US, UK, India & more

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is set to emanate from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. The upcoming edition of the red show will be the go-home episode before Evolution 2025 and Saturday Night's Main Event XL.
WWE has already announced numerous segments and matches for the show. However, the question arises, what time is WWE RAW this week, especially after some changes in the program's start time last Monday?
WWE RAW timings this week
USA: 8 PM ET & 7PM CT& 5 PM PT
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
India: 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday)
United Kingdom: 1 AM BST
Australia: 10:00 AM AEDT
What has Adam Pearce announced for the show so far?
The Stamford-based promotion has revealed that Seth Rollins will be in action on the show against Penta in a singles match. This showdown will be interesting to witness, as LA Knight may show up on RAW to aid the masked man. For those unaware, Rollins will face Knight at SNME.
Additionally, fans will witness Bron Breakker lock horns with Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match. Meanwhile, Jey Uso and Bronson Reed are set to square off in a singles bout.
Last week, the three babyface stars stood tall against Rollins' faction. However, it remains to be seen whether they manage to take down The Architect's heel alliance in singles action this week.
Talking about the women's division, Roxanne Perez has decided to go after Kairi Sane with the motive of seeking vengeance for Liv Morgan's injury.
Legendary star might make his final appearance on RAW
At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg will face Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match. Since tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW will be the final installment of the red show before the NBC TV special, there is a chance that the Hall of Famer might appear for the final time.
As of now, the company has not announced Goldberg for this week's show. Despite seemingly not being advertised, Da Man may appear for a segment with The Ring General.
The potential segment can generate more buzz among fans before the world title match. Overall, WWE RAW before Evolution & Saturday Night's Main Event appears to be a must-watch program. It will be intriguing to see what plans Triple H and Co. have in store for some other top stars.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!