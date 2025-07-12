What time does WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL start? US, UK, India & more

WWE SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event has concluded. Fans are now all set to witness the NBC special event, which will take place on July 12, 2025, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

This special show will witness Goldberg clashing with Gunther in his final match for the World Heavyweight Championship, among other matches. In this article, we will discuss the start time of SNME in different time zones.

What is the start time of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

Here are the timings of SNME as per the different time zones:

USA: 8 PM ET/7 PM CT (Saturday)

UK: 12 AM GMT (Sunday)

India: 5:30 AM IST (Sunday)

Canada: 8 PM ET (Saturday)

Australia: 10 AM (AEST) Sunday

Where to watch the NBC special show?

Saturday Night's Main Event will be streaming on WWE's official YouTube channel and is accessible to fans in India, the UK, Canada, and more. This live stream on the WWE YouTube channel is free for the WWE Universe.

Additionally, it will be televised live on NBC and Peacock in the USA. Furthermore, it will also be streaming on Netflix in most places, making it available to fans around the globe.

The YouTube stream will start at the abovementioned timings. You can enable early notifications by clicking the bell icon on WWE's official YouTube channel.

Why is Saturday Night's Main Event XL a must-watch show?

The card of SNME will feature four matches. There will be two championship matches and two normal singles showdowns. Saturday Night's Main Event XL is a must-watch show because it will witness Goldberg locking horns with Gunther in his final showdown.

The Hall of Famer has pulled unexpected victories in the past. This increases the chances that The Icon star might shock the world in his final match on July 12 by dethroning the Ring General.

Also, Jimmy Uso gets his first singles championship shot against Solo Sikoa in a United States Championship match. This match will be intriguing to witness as the MTF has already destroyed Jacob Fatu. So, will Big Jim manage to pull his first singles title or not? Only time will tell.

In one of the two singles matches, LA Knight will take on Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins. Finally, Randy Orton will face Drew McIntyre, and they will be accompanied by Jelly Roll and Logan Paul, respectively.

Additionally, the return of Roman Reigns is anticipated to take place on the show. There are already signs that The OTC might return to cost Seth Rollins against LA Knight. The return of Reigns will set up his feud for SummerSlam 2025.

