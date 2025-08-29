What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight? US, UK, India, France & more

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 29, 2025 07:48 GMT
The WWE SmackDown Logo (Image via WWE
The WWE SmackDown Logo (Image via WWE's Official Website)

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown will be live from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France. It will be the final episode of WWE programming ahead of the Clash in Paris PLE on Sunday. Fans are excited to see what Triple H has planned for the show ahead of the big PLE this Sunday.

Ad

The Stamford-based promotion has already announced some big championship matches for the final SmackDown before Clash in Paris. The event will feature big names like Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and the Miz on the show.

Since the show will be airing on Netflix live across nearly the whole world, the time slots will also vary by location. Here is the list of timings for tonight's edition of the blue show across different time zones.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What are the timings for WWE SmackDown tonight?

  • USA: 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT (Friday)
  • India & Sri Lanka : 11:30 PM IST
  • France : 8 PM GMT
  • Australia: 4:00 AM AEST

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Where to watch the SmackDown before Clash in Paris?

The International WWE audience will get to stream the latest episode of WWE SmackDown live, thanks to Netflix, which will broadcast the episode globally.

Ad

Due to this, the show will start in India at 11:30 PM IST, which means fans will have to stay up late to watch their favourite stars wrestle. Fans in France and internationally will be able to enjoy the show on Netflix. However, the streaming service requires a subscription.

On the other hand, fans in the United States will get to watch the show at its regular time slot of 8 PM EST as it will be airing on tape delay. Fans will be able to watch the episode on USA Network, but spoilers are likely to flood the internet before they can see it.

Ad

What's in store for WWE SmackDown tonight?

Tonight's show will feature several great matches and have two major championships defended on the card. It is set to be the final piece of WWE programming before Clash in Paris and will feature a match for the United States Championship. Solo Sikoa will defend the title against his former Bloodline mate Sami Zayn.

In another match, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. The episode will also feature a number-one contender's match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Melo don't Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz) will face the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) for the spot.

Ad

As of now, no confirmation regarding an appearance from Cody Rhodes has been made. However, it will be interesting to see if he shows up in Lyon for WWE SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications