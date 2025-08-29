What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight? US, UK, India, France & more

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown will be live from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France. It will be the final episode of WWE programming ahead of the Clash in Paris PLE on Sunday. Fans are excited to see what Triple H has planned for the show ahead of the big PLE this Sunday.The Stamford-based promotion has already announced some big championship matches for the final SmackDown before Clash in Paris. The event will feature big names like Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and the Miz on the show.Since the show will be airing on Netflix live across nearly the whole world, the time slots will also vary by location. Here is the list of timings for tonight's edition of the blue show across different time zones.What are the timings for WWE SmackDown tonight?USA: 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT (Friday)India &amp; Sri Lanka : 11:30 PM ISTFrance : 8 PM GMTAustralia: 4:00 AM AESTWhere to watch the SmackDown before Clash in Paris?The International WWE audience will get to stream the latest episode of WWE SmackDown live, thanks to Netflix, which will broadcast the episode globally.Due to this, the show will start in India at 11:30 PM IST, which means fans will have to stay up late to watch their favourite stars wrestle. Fans in France and internationally will be able to enjoy the show on Netflix. However, the streaming service requires a subscription.On the other hand, fans in the United States will get to watch the show at its regular time slot of 8 PM EST as it will be airing on tape delay. Fans will be able to watch the episode on USA Network, but spoilers are likely to flood the internet before they can see it.What's in store for WWE SmackDown tonight?Tonight's show will feature several great matches and have two major championships defended on the card. It is set to be the final piece of WWE programming before Clash in Paris and will feature a match for the United States Championship. Solo Sikoa will defend the title against his former Bloodline mate Sami Zayn.In another match, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. The episode will also feature a number-one contender's match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Melo don't Miz (Carmelo Hayes &amp; The Miz) will face the Street Profits (Montez Ford &amp; Angelo Dawkins) for the spot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs of now, no confirmation regarding an appearance from Cody Rhodes has been made. However, it will be interesting to see if he shows up in Lyon for WWE SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris.