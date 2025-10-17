What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight? US, UK, India & more (October 17, 2025)

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout from Crown Jewel 2025, and excitement is high. Over the past few weeks, the WWE shows have been airing at different time slots. The last two episodes of RAW and SmackDown emanated from Perth, Australia, causing a shift in the timing across different regions in the world.

Ad

This timezone gymnastic has confused fans about the start time of tonight's show. However, WWE has returned to the USA and the shows will air on their regular times going forward. The October 17 edition of Friday Night SmackDown will start at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on USA Network. The timing will vary in other parts of the world based on different regions.

WWE SmackDown timing in different countries

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from SAP Center in San Jose, California. There has been a palpable excitement among fans regarding the show. Here are the regional timings of SmackDown in different countries:

Ad

Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

USA: 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT (Friday)

Canada: 8 PM ET (Friday)

United Kingdom: 1 AM BST (Saturday)

India: 5:30 AM IST (Saturday)

Australia: 10:00 AM AEST (Saturday)

Japan: 9:00 AM JST (Saturday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM AST (Saturday)

Ad

Where to watch WWE SmackDown?

Friday Night SmackDown has become a must-watch show for the fans due to the developing feuds and storylines on the brand. Fans wishing to see the show live can head to the SAP Center in San Jose. However, for others, you can tune into USA Network to watch WWE SmackDown live in the USA.

For fans in other countries, you can enjoy the show on Netflix with a standard subscription. You can catch all the action live at the specific time in your region. Friday Night SmackDown streams on Netflix in over 200 countries outside the United States as part of WWE's deal with the global streaming giant.

Ad

What are the things advertised for WWE SmackDown tonight?

Tonight's episode of SmackDown promises to be a great show as WWE has advertised several things. Cody Rhodes will be in the house tonight to address the recent events of Crown Jewel. He is expected to shed light on his huge defeat against Seth Rollins this past weekend.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Sol Ruca and Zaria. It will be interesting to see whether the NXT stars pull off a huge shocker tonight or Flair and Bliss easily manage to retain their championship gold.

Besides, Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre will collide in the ring after the chaotic brawl that unfolded last week backstage on WWE SmackDown. The company is also advertising Randy Orton for tonight's show. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Viper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences