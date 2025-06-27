What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight? US, UK, India, Saudi Arabia & more

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The WWE Universe is already excited for this show and can't wait to see what surprises Triple H has in store.

Ad

Already, the Stamford-based promotion has announced multiple title matches for the event. Additionally, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and more are set to be part of this show.

However, as the show is taking place internationally, the timings vary for the blue brand in comparison to the other weekly timings. Here is the list of timings for tonight's edition of the Friday Night show, covering various time zones.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

What is the timing for WWE SmackDown tonight?

USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT/ 5 PM PT (Friday)

India & Sri Lanka: 10:30 PM IST (Friday)

UK: 5 PM GMT (Friday)

Australia: 3 AM AEST (Saturday)

Canada: 1 PM ET (Friday)

Ad

Trending

Where to watch SmackDown before Night of Champions?

The timings of SmackDown before NOC vary due to the different time zones. It's crucial to note that the show airs live everywhere except the USA. This is due to the blue brand show airing at its normal timings in the USA, like every week, despite having a special start time.

For fans around the globe, except those in the USA, they can tune in to Netflix to watch SmackDown live. However, the platform requires a subscription.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, USA fans can watch the final show before the Saudi Arabia event at the usual time on USA Network, just like every other week.

What to expect from tonight's show?

The Riyadh, Saudi Arabia blue brand episode will witness massive title matches. The company has announced a Last Woman Standing match, where WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will collide against Nia Jax.

Ad

Last week, Naomi attempted to cash in her briefcase but was stopped by the Irresistible Force. This week, the Glow might seize the chance during the stipulation match and try to emerge as the new Women's Champion.

In addition, the Wyatt Sicks will have the chance to become Tag Team Champions as they will lock horns against the Street Profits. Since making their debut on the Friday Night show, the horror faction has dominated the tag team division. So, a title change won't be a surprise in this match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Women's US Title will also be on the line as Zelina Vega will face Giulia, which is indeed an interesting showdown to see. Lastly, an appearance from John Cena is set to take place on SmackDown as the Franchise Player will appear for the final time before clashing with CM Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More