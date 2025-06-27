What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight? US, UK, India, Saudi Arabia & more

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The WWE Universe is already excited for this show and can't wait to see what surprises Triple H has in store.
Already, the Stamford-based promotion has announced multiple title matches for the event. Additionally, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and more are set to be part of this show.
However, as the show is taking place internationally, the timings vary for the blue brand in comparison to the other weekly timings. Here is the list of timings for tonight's edition of the Friday Night show, covering various time zones.
What is the timing for WWE SmackDown tonight?
- USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT/ 5 PM PT (Friday)
- India & Sri Lanka: 10:30 PM IST (Friday)
- UK: 5 PM GMT (Friday)
- Australia: 3 AM AEST (Saturday)
- Canada: 1 PM ET (Friday)
Where to watch SmackDown before Night of Champions?
The timings of SmackDown before NOC vary due to the different time zones. It's crucial to note that the show airs live everywhere except the USA. This is due to the blue brand show airing at its normal timings in the USA, like every week, despite having a special start time.
For fans around the globe, except those in the USA, they can tune in to Netflix to watch SmackDown live. However, the platform requires a subscription.
On the other hand, USA fans can watch the final show before the Saudi Arabia event at the usual time on USA Network, just like every other week.
What to expect from tonight's show?
The Riyadh, Saudi Arabia blue brand episode will witness massive title matches. The company has announced a Last Woman Standing match, where WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will collide against Nia Jax.
Last week, Naomi attempted to cash in her briefcase but was stopped by the Irresistible Force. This week, the Glow might seize the chance during the stipulation match and try to emerge as the new Women's Champion.
In addition, the Wyatt Sicks will have the chance to become Tag Team Champions as they will lock horns against the Street Profits. Since making their debut on the Friday Night show, the horror faction has dominated the tag team division. So, a title change won't be a surprise in this match.
The Women's US Title will also be on the line as Zelina Vega will face Giulia, which is indeed an interesting showdown to see. Lastly, an appearance from John Cena is set to take place on SmackDown as the Franchise Player will appear for the final time before clashing with CM Punk.