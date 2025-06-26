Former AEW star to return, top WWE champion dethroned, Naomi loses Money in the Bank? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be the final stop before Night of Champions 2025. This week, the show will be emanating live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Stamford-based promotion is already advertising massive names for the show. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, US Champion Jacob Fatu, and others are scheduled to be part of SmackDown before NoC.

In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks might finally capture the Tag Team Titles

After destroying the tag team division since their return, The Wyatt Sicks are finally getting a shot at the Tag Team Championship. WWE officially announced last week that The Street Profits will defend their Tag Team Titles against the horror faction.

Given the strong booking of the Uncle Howdy faction since their comeback, there are good chances that The Wyatt Sicks might become the new champions and finally win the gold. This move could also help WWE to book the faction even better and add some twists to the tag team division of SmackDown.

#4. Giulia might dethrone Zelina Vega to become the United States Champion

Not only The Street Profits but Zelina Vega will also defend her title on this week's SmackDown. It's confirmed that Vega will put her Women's United States Championship on the line against Giulia. Since making her WWE debut, The Beautiful Madness has been getting a decent push.

With her competing in a title match, there are indeed chances for Giulia to claim the mid-card Women's Championship. This would allow WWE to push her to new heights.

#3. Naomi might lose her MITB contract on SmackDown before Night of Champions

A Last Woman Standing match is set for the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The Stamford-based promotion has announced that Tiffany Stratton will face Nia Jax in a Women's Championship match.

With the stipulation of a Last Woman Standing match, both stars are expected to push each other to their limits, giving Naomi a chance to cash in. The Glow has already attempted to take the gold once before, but The Irresistible Force stopped her in her tracks.

However, this week, if Naomi once again attempts to cash in during the title match, the real-life Bloodline member might unexpectedly lose her MITB contract. Fans have seen failed cash-ins before, and to shock on SmackDown, WWE could do this with Naomi as well.

#2. Vickie Guerrero might make her return

According to the latest reports, Vickie Guerrero is informing people that she is about to return to the Stamford-based promotion. This increases the chances of her appearing on SmackDown this week.

The former general manager's return could be happening as we are inching towards Evolution 2. Vickie's return to Saudi Arabia could be a great way to promote the all-women's PLE.

For those unaware, Vickie Guerrero had a run with the All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2023. However, when her contract expired it was not renewed by Tony Khan's promotion.

#1. CM Punk might drop pipebomb 2.0 on WWE SmackDown

John Cena sent a shockwave to the WWE Universe when he recreated CM Punk's iconic pipebomb version. The Franchise Player smashed The Second City Saint through a table and broke the fourth wall.

However, the upcoming SmackDown will mark 14 years since Punk's infamous pipebomb segment. For those unaware, The Best in the World dropped the bombshell on RAW on June 27, 2011.

Considering this, it's likely that fans could see The Voice of the Voiceless drop pipebomb 2.0 on this week's Friday Night Show. This segment will spark more interest among fans for the Punk vs. Cena title showdown.

