What time does WWE SmackDown start? US, UK, India, and more

The upcoming WWE SmackDown will feature the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, tag team matches, contract signings, and much more. With Crown Jewel only a few days away, fans should not miss out on any weekly shows.

WWE SmackDown will begin differently for different parts of the world. For the United States and Canada, it starts at 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time. For the United Kingdom and Ireland, it begins at 1 A.M. The show in India begins at 5:30 A.M. on Saturdays. 3:00 A.M. in Saudi Arabia on Saturdays, 8:00 A.M. in the Philippines on Saturdays. 10 A.M. in Australia and 1 P.M. on Saturdays in New Zealand.

What high-profile match was recently added to Crown Jewel before WWE SmackDown?

This year's Crown Jewel now has five matches added to its card. John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa are booked for a singles match. Both men's paths crossed at WWE SmackDown ever since The Cenation Leader returned several weeks ago. However, The Enforcer won't be the only member of The Bloodline in action for Saudi Arabia.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature the contract signing between Roman Reigns and LA Knight for the Undisputed Universal Championship, which will also take place at Crown Jewel. It would be interesting to see how tonight's blue show will turn out with the newly added match announced.

Another Friday Night SmackDown star in action tonight and in Saudi Arabia is Rey Mysterio. Before the United States Champion will defend his title against Logan Paul, he will first team up with Santos Escobar to take on their heated rival The Street Profits.

Another superstar expected on tonight's show is Bianca Belair. She only returned last week, wherein she saved Charlotte Flair against Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see where this angle goes.

