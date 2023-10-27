Paul Heyman cryptically addresses Solo Sikoa before WWE SmackDown

WWE legend Paul Heyman recently took to his Instagram to cryptically address Solo Sikoa before this week's episode of SmackDown.

Even though The Wiseman manages Roman Reigns, the WWE Universe believes he will take Sikoa under his wing soon. During the Tribal Chief's absence from television, Solo and Heyman somewhat managed to keep the audience engaged in The Bloodline storyline by feuding with John Cena and LA Knight.

Paul Heyman recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a photo of Solo Sikoa and seemingly acknowledged the star by writing his first name in caps.

Sikoa teased a continuation of his feud with John Cena during last week's episode of SmackDown. The Cenation Leader stated that he hasn't won a televised singles match in over 2002 days and wants to change that.

However, Solo Sikoa came out to interrupt the 16-time world champion, and the duo started going at each other before Jimmy Uso attacked Cena, but Jey Uso made the save. The WWE Universe might see a match between the two soon.

Bill Apter wants Paul Heyman to manage a top WWE star

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter claimed Bron Breakker will be a major star on the main roster and debut under The Wiseman's wing.

"I think it was a great idea to bring him back and have him go face-to-face with Bron Breakker because I think Bron Breakker is going to break into the main roster soon with Paul Heyman, and Heyman will be excellent for him. And I think we are gonna see, in the near future, Bron Breakker become a major star on the main roster," Apter said.

Whoever Heyman manages next will undoubtedly become a massive star in the company. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Wiseman's future.

