What time does WWE SmackDown start? US, UK, India and more

The November 3, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown marks the final show before the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair and several other superstars are set to appear on the show.

This week's WWE SmackDown will air at different times around the world. For the United States, the show starts at 8:00 pm ET, 7:00 pm CT, and 5:00 pm PT. For the United Kingdom and Ireland, it begins at 1:00 am. In Canada, the show will air at 8:00 am on Saturday.

The show in India starts at 5:30 am on Saturday morning. It will also air in Saudi Arabia at 3:00 am, in the Philippines at 8:00 am, at 10:00 am in Australia and 1 pm in New Zealand, all on Saturday.

What to expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown episode was taped on October 27, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in preparation for Crown Jewel the following day. Spoilers of the event are available here. However, you can read on for a preview of tonight's showcase.

Before Rey Mysterio defends the United States Championship against Logan Paul, both men have a segment planned for tonight's episode. They will meet on the go-home episode to "weigh in" before Crown Jewel.

Bianca Belair also recently returned to the blue brand and let Damage CTRL know she hasn't buried the hatchet just yet, after she came to Charlotte Flair's aid against the trio. Before Bianca faces IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at the Saudi show, the challenger will first take on Bayley tonight.

Last week, Kevin Owens had a heated backstage encounter with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Their meeting ended with The Prizefighter punching both men at the same time. Tonight, Theory will try to reclaim their honor as he goes one-on-one with Owens.

The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly have been feuding for months. On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, both teams will engage in an exciting Donnybrook Rules match.

It remains to be seen what else will transpire on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

