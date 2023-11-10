What time does WWE SmackDown start? US, UK, India, and more (November 10, 2023)

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will see LA Knight, Grayson Waller, and more in action as it continues the build to Survivor Series and features the fallout of Crown Jewel.

United States: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Canada: 8 p.m.

United Kingdom/Ireland: 1:00 a.m. on Saturdays

India: 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays

Philippines: 9:00 a.m. on Saturdays

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 a.m. on Saturdays

Australia: noon on Saturdays

New Zealand: 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays

Who is the newest champion on WWE SmackDown?

Last week, Crown Jewel took place in Saudi Arabia, and several championships were defended. While Roman Reigns and IYO SKY kept theirs, the same can't be said for Rey Mysterio.

The WWE Hall of Famer defended his United States Championship against Logan Paul. Towards the end, the latter had someone from his team leave him brass knuckles by the apron. Santos Escobar managed to chase off the person but "accidentally" left the weapon on the ring. As a result, The Maverick managed to capitalize and used it to defeat Rey Mysterio.

Fans continue to debate whether Escobar's actions were intentional or not. As per Jim Cornette, he believes the WWE SmackDown star left the brass knuckles on purpose and is set to betray his mentor sooner or later. The wrestling manager also pointed out that it was an angle teased several times before.

"But the more I see of this, something's gonna happen where Escobar stabs Rey Mysterio in the back because they cannot make Rey a heel. But there's going to have to be some conflict and they teased a time or two before I think,"

It would be interesting to see what will transpire on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode.

