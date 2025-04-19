What time does WWE WrestleMania 41 start tonight? US, UK, India & more

We are just a few hours away from kicking off WWE WrestleMania 41. This year, The Showcase of the Immortals will once again be a two-night premium live event, which promises nothing but unforgettable nights to the WWE Universe.

Ad

The first night of The Shows of the Shows will witness Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk clashing in a Triple-Threat Match in the main event. Besides this, the card of Night One will also feature numerous rivalries and title matches.

WWE WrestleMania 41 timings

This year, WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 is set to be broadcast live from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada. The timings of the show vary by time zones & regions. Here are the timings for the following regions to witness WrestleMania live this year:

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

USA: 7 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 4 PM PT (Saturday)

UK: 11 PM GMT (Saturday)

India & Sri Lanka: 4:30 AM IST (Sunday)

Canada: 7 PM ET (Saturday)

Australia: 9 AM AEST (Sunday)

It's important to note that the above timings are for the main show of WrestleMania 41 Night One. The kickoff show will begin three hours before the timings cited above for different time zones. The kickoff show will be streamed live on WWE's official YouTube channel for both nights.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Talking about the main show, fans globally can watch WrestleMania 41 live on Saturday on the Netflix platform with a subscription. In the USA, it will be telecasted live on the Peacock Network, which requires a subscription to watch as well.

WWE WrestleMania 41 night 1 final match card

The final card for WrestleMania 41 on Saturday is as follows:

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship match

The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day - World Tag Team Title match

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - United States Championship match

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Title match

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Ad

What to expect from Night 1 of The Shows of Shows?

The Stamford-based promotion has already confirmed that Gunther and Jey Uso are set to kick off the main show of WrestleMania 41 night. With the entire buildup, it appears that the YEET Master will pull the victory and emerge as the new World Champion at Mania.

Besides this, Jacob Fatu also holds a strong chance to become the new United States Champion by dethroning LA Knight. However, the only reason Samoan Werewolf might fail in this task could be an interference from Solo Sikoa, which may cost him, leading to the end of the new Bloodline faction.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Talking about the main event, Paul Heyman is anticipated to betray Roman Reigns and CM Punk and might form a new association with Seth Rollins. The Wiseman will be at the Best in the World's corner for this match. Meanwhile, there are considerable hints for the Heyman and Rollins alliance, which could unfold at The Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More