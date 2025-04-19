What time does WWE WrestleMania 41 start tonight? US, UK, India & more

We are just a few hours away from kicking off WWE WrestleMania 41. This year, The Showcase of the Immortals will once again be a two-night premium live event, which promises nothing but unforgettable nights to the WWE Universe.
The first night of The Shows of the Shows will witness Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk clashing in a Triple-Threat Match in the main event. Besides this, the card of Night One will also feature numerous rivalries and title matches.
WWE WrestleMania 41 timings
This year, WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 is set to be broadcast live from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada. The timings of the show vary by time zones & regions. Here are the timings for the following regions to witness WrestleMania live this year:
- USA: 7 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 4 PM PT (Saturday)
- UK: 11 PM GMT (Saturday)
- India & Sri Lanka: 4:30 AM IST (Sunday)
- Canada: 7 PM ET (Saturday)
- Australia: 9 AM AEST (Sunday)
It's important to note that the above timings are for the main show of WrestleMania 41 Night One. The kickoff show will begin three hours before the timings cited above for different time zones. The kickoff show will be streamed live on WWE's official YouTube channel for both nights.
Talking about the main show, fans globally can watch WrestleMania 41 live on Saturday on the Netflix platform with a subscription. In the USA, it will be telecasted live on the Peacock Network, which requires a subscription to watch as well.
WWE WrestleMania 41 night 1 final match card
The final card for WrestleMania 41 on Saturday is as follows:
- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship match
- The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day - World Tag Team Title match
- LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - United States Championship match
- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Title match
- Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
What to expect from Night 1 of The Shows of Shows?
The Stamford-based promotion has already confirmed that Gunther and Jey Uso are set to kick off the main show of WrestleMania 41 night. With the entire buildup, it appears that the YEET Master will pull the victory and emerge as the new World Champion at Mania.
Besides this, Jacob Fatu also holds a strong chance to become the new United States Champion by dethroning LA Knight. However, the only reason Samoan Werewolf might fail in this task could be an interference from Solo Sikoa, which may cost him, leading to the end of the new Bloodline faction.
Talking about the main event, Paul Heyman is anticipated to betray Roman Reigns and CM Punk and might form a new association with Seth Rollins. The Wiseman will be at the Best in the World's corner for this match. Meanwhile, there are considerable hints for the Heyman and Rollins alliance, which could unfold at The Showcase of the Immortals.