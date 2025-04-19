WWE may have accidentally spoiled shocking Paul Heyman betrayal at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few steps away as it is set to emanate live on April 19, which will kick off Night One. The main event of Night One Mania will witness Roman Reigns clashing against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. Already, there have already been multiple twists and turns during the entire build on the Road to Mania.

Paul Heyman is one of the most interesting elements in the entire scenario. The Wiseman already confirmed that he will be at CM Punk's corner at Mania, seemingly betraying the OTC. Furthermore, Seth Rollins also spared him, leading the Visionary to claim that Heyman now owes him a favor. During the go-home episode of RAW for WrestleMania, Reigns also put his hands on his Special Counsel, which made the situation more interesting heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Amid this, it appears that WWE may have accidentally spoiled that Paul Heyman will betray both CM Punk & Roman Reigns at WrestleMania to join sides with Seth Rollins. The Stamford-based promotion may have spoiled this during the Hall of Fame Ceremony.

During this, when the camera turned to the audience, Rollins and Becky Lynch were sitting side by side with Paul Heyman. This led to the potential assumption that The Wiseman and the Visionary are already in cahoots. At WrestleMania 41, fans might see Heyman doing a double turn on both Reigns and Punk to eventually form a new association with the former Authority member.

There are already considerable hints for Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman forming an alliance at Mania. It remains to be seen whether all these speculations will come true at WrestleMania and whether Heyman will shock the world by joining hands with the Visionary.

Seth Rollins dropped a major hint about joining hands with Paul Heyman at WWE WrestleMania 41

During the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins made his presence felt and cut a promo segment by sitting in the middle of the ring. In this segment, the former Royal Rumble winner has dropped a major hint regarding his potential association with the Wiseman.

This happened when Rollins asserted that at WrestleMania, he would ensure that WWE moves in the right direction, eventually solidifying the rational why he must win. After this, Rollins stated that his words weren't predictions, they were spoilers.

This is the same line that Paul Heyman has used on many occasions. Even the live crowd reacted with a massive pop to Rollins using a Heyman reference in his promo. So, with the Hall of Fame sign and Seth's potential hint on the recent SmackDown, it appears WWE has all the plans to have the Special Counsel and the Visionary join forces at Mania.

Still, we have to wait for a few hours to see how things will unfold in the main event of Night One when Seth, Roman, and CM Punk clash in their Triple Threat bout.

