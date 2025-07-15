What is the Tribal Chief Championship WWE introduced after Roman Reigns’ return?

On last night's Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns made his return following the main event gauntlet match, where CM Punk pinned Bron Breakker in the final stretch to become the No. 1 contender to the World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns returned to a blockbuster pop as he took out Breakker and Reed, and extended his hand to Jey Uso, interacting with him for the first time since Survivor Series last year.

The interaction between Reigns and Punk that followed signified that Reigns was clear about the fact that he came out to save Jey Uso, not CM Punk. Nevertheless, the two biggest stars in the company are seemingly not on antagonistic terms for now. Following a packed and tumultuous weekend, where Seth Rollins seems to have suffered a severe injury, the direction for SummerSlam looks to be Gunther vs CM Punk and Roman Reigns vs Bron Breakker.

Immediately after the show went off the air, WWE launched the new line of Roman Reigns merchandise, with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion now being marketed as OTC1. The collection also includes a commemorative title belt, which will luckily not be another new championship on WWE's main roster, as was initially intended.

Fans may recall that, leading up to the RAW on Netflix premiere, there were discussions about introducing the "Tribal Chief Championship" during the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa feud, much like The Rock had introduced the "People's Championship" on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

These plans never actually came to fruition. Nevertheless, the belt had seemingly been designed just in case the idea was greenlit, and it is now available as a limited edition item on WWEShop.com. The belt features the text, "Undisputed Tribal Chief," as well as Roman Reigns' face on the center plate.

What is next for OTC1: Roman Reigns?

The Tribal Chief returned on Monday Night RAW tonight, and is seemingly now on a collision course with Bron Breakker. WWE may even go with a major tag team match at SummerSlam, featuring The Head of the Table and his former Right-Hand Man, Jey Uso, teaming up once again, this time as equals. They could reunite to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a major tag team match at the show.

Meanwhile, rumors regarding a potential tag team match alongside CM Punk, future feuds with the now-injured Seth Rollins and Reigns' other arch-rival, Cody Rhodes, as well as the potential for another World Championship reign keep the WWE Universe as invested as ever as they acknowledge their Tribal Chief.

What is sure, though, is Reigns' upcoming starring role as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, which is also set to feature Cody Rhodes as Guile. Principal photography for the film is set to begin as early as August, which means that Reigns may once again take a hiatus from wrestling after SummerSlam.

