What did Triple H do right on WWE RAW that Vince McMahon didn't? Major difference highlighted

Triple H and Vince McMahon have had very different styles of booking WWE shows, and the November 6th, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW was proof of that. While the men’s division continued to maintain its standards, it was the women’s division that lit the ring on fire.

WWE RAW held a Battle Royal to decide the #1 Contender for the Women’s World Championship. Interestingly, every female wrestler on RAW’s roster who was medically cleared to participate was present in the ring.

Xia Li had injured Candice LeRae previously, and managed to injure Becky Lynch as well on the latest episode of RAW. As a result, The Man was present on the night, but couldn’t compete. On the other hand, Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville were out because of injuries as well, rendering them medically unable to step inside the ring.

This is something Vince McMahon had never done before. Triple H ensured that the WWE Universe got what they wanted by booking the eligible woman for a fantastic match. It allowed them to showcase their skills while giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from Rhea Ripley’s next challenger.

It’s Triple H’s unique sense of throwing curveballs that helped him gain an edge over Vince McMahon.

Triple H has more creative power than Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon returned to WWE during its acquisition by Endeavor. WWE and UFC merged together to form TKO, with Vince on their Board of Directors.

However, as per reports, it’s Triple H who has the maximum creative control over WWE’s product. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that The Big Man is still around, but almost everything that fans witness on shows arises out of The Game’s decisions.

“So what you’re seeing right now is pretty much, what I was told, 99% or whatever, 95%, Paul Levesque. I mean, (Vince is) still around, and there’s probably gonna be input when it comes to main event programs and things like that going forward, but right now, it is mostly the Paul Levesque show now as far as what’s going on on TV and everything.”

Expand Tweet

It’s unknown if Vince McMahon will return to creative duties in the future. As of now, he’s acting as the Executive Chairman of TKO.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here