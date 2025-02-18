What is an unsanctioned WWE match?

During the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Adam Pearce declared an unsanctioned match for Elimination Chamber 2025. Sami Zayn appeared on the show and voiced his anger and thirst for revenge against Kevin Owens for his actions. However, the RAW General Manager confronted Sami and notified him that he wasn't medically fit, implying the match couldn't be made official.

In response, the Honorary Uce did everything he could to convince Pearce to sanction the match. This ultimately led to the authority figure confirming Sami vs. KO for the forthcoming PLE. However, Adam Pearce clarified that this would be an unsanctioned match in WWE. Veteran professional wrestling fans are surely acquainted with this stipulation, but there is still some confusion concerning what an unsanctioned match means in WWE.

Essentially, it denotes that the company does not take obligation or liability for the match despite being in the squared circle. Such matches are commonly made official when stars want to tear each other apart, and WWE is doubtful about how things will unfold. Therefore, whatever happens between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match, Triple H and the team will not be held accountable. Instead, the absolute liability rests on the shoulders of both stars.

With no rules in place, anything can happen. This makes their showdown even more compelling. Of course, this stipulation is also part of a storyline angle devised to add more heat to the restless rivalry. Furthermore, as Adam Pearce remarked, if KO whips Sami by positioning a chair around his neck or doing something equally rugged, he will not intervene.

This firmly suggests that fans will experience something stormy at the forthcoming PLE when Sami and Kevin Owens collide in an unsanctioned bout.

What occurred last time when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens clashed at a WWE PLE?

The last time Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens clashed at a PLE was at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. Here, both stars contested in a singles match, but this did not have a Hell in a Cell stipulation. The showdown ended with a victory for the Honorary Uce, who conquered the Prizefighter after a 12-minute battle.

However, a rematch took place between them on SmackDown in a Last Man Standing match, where Owens got his redemption and materialized as the victor.

This means that Sami Zayn currently holds the last PLE victory in their rivalry. It remains to be seen whether Kevin Owens can even the score at Elimination Chamber 2025.

