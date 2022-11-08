Austin Theory had a nightmare of a Monday. His decision to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins on RAW backfired spectacularly. Not only did he lose the United States Championship match he earned, but he did it embarrassingly.

Thanks to Bobby Lashley going on a rampage, Theory emerged as the biggest loser on Monday. His cashing in on the contract for a mid-card championship was shocking enough, but Triple H booking him to lose was genuinely gobsmacking.

The fact that Austin Theory could have cashed in on Roman Reigns or Bron Breakker and chose to do it on Rollins makes it one of the more confusing decisions of recent times. Fans suggested that former CEO Vince McMahon would have done a better job this Monday, and we can't help but agree.

If McMahon had been in charge, we might have seen Austin Theory succeed in his cash-in. He would have had him cash in on Breakker (given he teased doing so a couple of weeks ago) and win.

Theory would have been a great NXT Champion, especially considering he has the credentials to dethrone a champion as influential as Breakker.

If Vince had the brainwave of making his on-screen protégé cash in on the likes of Seth Rollins or Gunther, he would have made sure he won. The two superstars are bulletproof in terms of credibility and would have lost nothing to a cash-in.

Indeed, we think what transpired this week on RAW may not have taken place if Vinnie Mac had been at the helm.

Details of Austin Theory's failed cash-in on RAW

Austin Theory responded to Seth Rollins' US Title Open Challenge but did it with his Money in the Bank contract. Before he appeared, however, Bobby Lashley attacked Rollins and answered the challenge himself.

However, WWE officials forced him to the back, giving Mr. Money in the Bank the opening to cash in and receive a championship match.

The former United States Champion had The Visionary reeling and looked set to win the title. However, Lashley emerged once again and pulled Theory out of the ring. He obliterated him at ringside, and by the time Mr. A-Town Down returned, an alert Rollins stomped his head on the mat for the pin.

It was a chaotic and wild match that ended with plenty of shenanigans. Rollins survived a scare, Lashley looked like a million bucks, and Theory found himself without the most dangerous item in all of WWE.

