What is Vince McMahon's current role in WWE?

Vince McMahon has once again made headlines and become the talk of town among the WWE Universe. It all began with former WWE employee Janel Grant filing a lawsuit against McMahon, alleging sexual assault by him. The news has created a storm on the internet, as fans debate these newest allegations.

Amid this, one of the major questions being asked what is the current role of Vince McMahon at the Stamford-based promotion. For those who may not know, before the TKO merger, Vince held the position of Executive Chairman in WWE after he returned last January.

After the acquisition, the Boss was appointed Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings. He is also on the Board of Directors of the parent company of WWE.

As of this writing, Vince was last seen at a recent New York Stock Exchange event where the Executive Chairman joined The Rock, Triple H, and Nick Khan, among others. The Rock rang the opening bell for the NYSE after being appointed to the TKO Board of Directors.

Fans also took note of McMahon's change in appearance after videos surfaced on the internet. He has got rid of his mustache and now sports a clean-shaven look.

TKO's response to Vince McMahon's current situation

After the recent allegations surfaced against the Executive Chairman, TKO issued a public statement saying that internal measures will be taken by the company on the allegations.

Further, it was also disclosed that Vince McMahon was currently not holding controlling power of the parent company, nor was he involved in the day-to-day operations of WWE.

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally - Variety"

The lawsuit not only names Vince McMahon, but includes references to John Laurinaitis and Brock Lesnar. It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the company going forward.

