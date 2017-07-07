What we learned from the WWE this week: July 03, 2017

A look back at the main talking points of the week from WWE.

Fantastic build

This week’s RAW did an excellent job of building up to Great Balls of Fire, giving equal time to all of the major storylines. Fans continue to cheer Strowman who is set upon eliminating Roman Reigns from the WWE altogether, while Chad Gable was given an opportunity to showcase his talent against the Phenomenal AJ Styles.

NXT continued the trend of putting on the match of the week, which left fans speculating as to what the future holds for the Wednesday night roster. As we look forward to WWE’s next PPV, here is what we learned from the company this week.

#1 Enzo Amore proved why he needs a push more than Big Cass

Will he be lost in the shuffle?

It’s now widely assumed that Big Cass will be the one to break away from the tag-team he once share with Enzo Amore and go on to be a main event star for the company. Rumours have been circulating for some time that Vince himself is very keen on Cassidy and has big plans for him going forward.

Unsurprisingly, however, it has been Enzo who has really shone since the two split up a couple of weeks ago. We probably could have done without the backwards running and ‘Certified G’ stuff as Amore came to ringside, which ruined the moment just a little bit, but the two promos he has cut on the mic have both been exceptional.

You buy into what Enzo Amore says 100%. He has the ability to suspend your disbelief just a little bit, and he is allowed to stray from the typical WWE style of talking to the point where you’re actually forced to think about what he’s saying. You never quite know what is going to come out of his mouth, which is a real rarity these days.

Your preference between these two is obviously going to come down to what you value most in your wrestling product. If you’re a fan of talking segments and promos, Enzo will be your guy. If you prefer to see larger than life athletes perform high impact moves in the ring, then you will most likely back Big Cass.

In an ideal world, both men would be getting a push, but there has always been a risk with Enzo that without his 7-foot tall partner, WWE’s creative team are gong to struggle to know what to do with him. This, of course, would be a huge shame.

