WrestleMania 35: Predicted match order of the PPV

Jake Sasko
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Apr 2019

The match order is super important
The match order is super important

Match order is extremely important in wrestling, particularly on a seven-hour show. WWE might not go with what's mentioned in this article, but this is what I think is the most likely order.

I'm going to skip the 3 pre-show matches because their order doesn't really matter. Sorry everyone on the pre-show, but after Survivor Series, when Michael Cole literally told us the pre-show doesn't count, there aren't many folks left who care about it.

Moving on to the main card.

#1. The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Of Course, it's on first, it's Shane McMahon
Of Course, it's on first, it's Shane McMahon

The reason I think this will open the show is partly that Shane is Vince's son, and as much as we don't want to see him wrestle, we have to for some reason.

As it's a falls count anywhere match, it may not end up being as bad as we imagine. The match will probably be incredibly chaotic which would be a hot way to open to the show, much like Shane vs. AJ at WrestleMania 33.

While I don't think it should go on first, I think it holds the most chances of doing so.

#2. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Just two Dads wrestling
Just two Dads wrestling

This could be a good place for this match.

While it won't match the craziness of the opener, it can have a slow start and hopefully build to an exciting finish with either the RKO or a Styles Clash. Both men are great workers, so having a well-worked match should be a normal day at the office for them.

They shouldn't go too slow but there is no need to start big if the opening match is a wild brawl. Hopefully, it won't get the same treatment from the crowd as other matches that went second at mania like Jericho vs Owens. While the crowd wasn't completely dead, they were not into it much either.

Jake Sasko
ANALYST
I have been a Wrestling Fan since 2011. I am a fan of NJPW, AEW, WWE, ROH, and many other companies around the world. My 3 favorite wrestlers of all time are Chris Jericho, CM Punk and Hiroshi Tanahashi
