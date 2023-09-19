"What is wrong with you?" – WWE star berates tag team partner after RAW

The September 18 episode of WWE RAW saw Giovanni Vinci lose via submission for the second week in a row. Following the show, Vinci's Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser gave his tag team partner a stern warning.

Vinci joined forces with Gunther and Kaiser in a losing effort against Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Otis on the September 11 episode of WWE RAW. After tapping out to Gable last week, the Italian submitted once again in a singles match against Ciampa on this week's episode.

In a RAW Talk interview with Byron Saxton, Kaiser prevented Vinci from answering before questioning why his tag team partner has performed below-par lately:

"This is not the time for questions. It's not the time for questions, it's not the time for big words, 'We are going to do this, we are going to do that.' It is time for actions. It's time for actions and results. Tapping out two weeks in a row. What is wrong with you? Giovanni, I need you to get your head straight." [2:36 – 3:03]

This is not the first time doubts have been raised about Vinci's contributions to Imperium. Gunther, the group's leader, previously said the 33-year-old's future with the stable was "to be determined."

Ludwig Kaiser questions how long Giovanni Vinci's bad WWE run will last

A frustrated Gunther watched Giovanni Vinci's latest defeat on a monitor backstage. Immediately after the match, Ludwig Kaiser followed Vinci up the entrance ramp and reprimanded him.

Kaiser believes his tag team partner needs to urgently improve to avoid risking Gunther's wrath:

"The Ring General needs you to get your head straight. If I have to take matters in my own hands, I'll do it. I'll do it once again, but for how long can we keep doing this, Giovanni? For how long?" [3:04 – 3:24]

This week's WWE RAW also featured a victory for Bronson Reed against Chad Gable. Still searching for his first main roster singles title, Reed put Intercontinental Champion Gunther and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on notice after the show.

