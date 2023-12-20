What is a WWE Legends contract? Details on provisions and benefits

WWE Legends contract is trending big time on social media. Earlier, it was revealed that the company had put Bray Wyatt on said contract posthumously, with all proceeds from the deal going to the late superstar’s family.

A WWE Legends contract is different from a normal deal in the sense that people who are signed to the contract are usually big names from the past who may (or may not) appear on company’s television or social media programming.

A Legends deal ensures post-retirement income for alumni and Hall of Famers who are signed to it. The contract also offers some terms of exclusivity in these sense that signatories get a cut form their likeness in the form of video game appearances and merchandise sales.

Moreover, said contract allows superstars to be paid per appearance in addition to getting the rights to use their likeness on t-shirts and other products. Many superstars signed to Legends deal often make cameos and become part of short-term storylines.

Who broke the news about Bray Wyatt’s WWE Legends contract?

Bray Wyatt was one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster during his first stint. He returned to the promotion at the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on October 6. Wyatt was involved in a storyline with LA Knight and had his first PLE comeback match at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

He was supposed to have a WrestleMania program with Bobby Lashley, but his illness reportedly forced him away from in-ring competition. He passed away due to heart attack on August 24, 2023. WWE held a tribute show for the former multi-time champion the following night on SmackDown.

Wyatt’s father, the legendary IRS, recently revealed that his son had been put on a WWE Legends contract following his death, and that all proceeds from the deal would go toward the family of the late Windham Rotunda.