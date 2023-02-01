What is a WWE Legends contract? Explaining why your favorite superstars of the past have it

It's not uncommon for former superstars to still make sporadic appearances despite being retired, and that's mainly due to the WWE Legends contract.

Some of the most notable names in wrestling throughout the years include The Undertaker, Mick Foley, The Bella Twins, Goldberg, Beth Phoenix, and more. To ensure that these superstars continue making income from the company, they will most likely sign the special WWE contract.

The WWE Legends contract is not as exclusive as some may think. Those who signed will be paid upfront, reportedly a $10,000 advance for future royalties for video games, merchandise sales, and more, in exchange for the company using the star's image.

The contract also indicated that a legend can be brought in for any taping for the company, whether for a regular or special show, with a reported minimum of $500 per appearance. As mentioned above, the contract is not as exclusive, so outside bookings are also available but with a limitation.

In the past, Mick Foley shared that he had to remove his merchandise from Pro Wrestling Tees after signing a WWE Legends Contract. This showcased how the company has exclusive rights to Foley's shirts.

Another legend who has benefited a lot from the contract is Kane, who reportedly earns $900,000 per year despite being inactive inside the ring. He reportedly receives this sum of money due to the mayor's merchandise sales and downside guarantee.

Another Hall of Famer recently renewed his WWE Legends contract

The contract may have its pros and cons, but it is certainly beneficial to a number of retired superstars. Not only are they receiving an impressive sum of money, but also because they are still included in special events in the company.

While on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather revealed that he signed another five years to his WWE legends deal. The Hall of Famer added that he has also been on the company's payroll for around 20 years.

"To this day, I’ve been on a Legends contract since 2003 when I expired and I’ve just now signed another one for five years. So I mean, that says something. I’ve been on the payroll since 2003. It ain’t bad being The Godfather, believe me." (H/T WrestleTalk)

From the looks of it, not all former Stamford-based promotion superstars will receive a WWE Legends contract. Only those who will remain marketable and popular with fans.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes